Russia Seeks Resumption of Direct Flights with US
(MENAFN) Russia has proposed the resumption of direct flights to the United States but has yet to receive a response from Washington, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated on Wednesday, according to a news agency.
Speaking at a media forum in Moscow, Zakharova explained that the initiative involves reinstating routes such as Moscow-New York and Moscow-Washington.
“As for how flights will operate, that’s a question for the US. We made a proposal to resume direct flights … There’s still no answer,” she noted.
Zakharova also addressed visa policies, emphasizing that Russia continues to issue visas to US citizens “promptly” despite what she characterized as restrictions imposed by the United States.
“No matter how much our embassy and consulates were cut, it never stopped Russian diplomats from issuing visas as quickly as before,” she said, pointing out that American missions generally tightened procedures for Russians following Moscow’s reciprocal diplomatic expulsions.
She added that American applicants can acquire Russian visas “very simply,” whereas Russian citizens face much longer delays and often must travel abroad for interviews, with waiting times reaching “six months or more.”
“We never take it out on people; we never take revenge on individuals for the mistakes of their regimes,” Zakharova concluded, affirming that Russia will continue to provide visas efficiently to Americans.
