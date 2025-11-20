NRI With ₹6 Crore Savings Eyes Southern India For Relocation, But His Only Concern Is 'Language'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The 'American Dream' that once inspired millions to move to the United States no longer seems as appealing to many, especially those who have experienced life abroad. A growing number are now considering relocating back to India. A recent discussion on Reddit highlighted this trend. A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) on an H1B visa - a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to temporarily employ foreign workers - with savings of ₹6 crore ($800,000), said he was contemplating a return to India.

The user, aged 44, has been living in the US with his 42-year-old wife and their daughter, who will complete high school in about four years. He said the family planned to move back to India once her education is finished.

In the post, he explained that although they hail from the national capital, they wish to settle in the southern part of the country due to its greenery, pleasant weather and slower pace of life. However, they are unsure whether they should be concerned about potential language barriers.

“At present, our net worth in the US is around $800,000, which is roughly equivalent to ₹6 crore. Assuming I buy a decent deluxe home for ₹3 crore, I think the remaining amount will give me enough dividends and interest income for our expenses,” he wrote on the r/returnToIndia subreddit.

“Although we are originally from Delhi, we are exploring the idea of settling in a smaller southern city or town for retirement - somewhere with greenery, pleasant weather and a slower pace of life.”

The man said that towns like Ooty, Coimbatore, Kochi and other nature-rich places appealed to him and his wife because they offer the ideal environment for gardening and an outdoor-focused lifestyle.

“One concern I do have is about the recent narrative around Hindi versus southern languages. I want to understand how welcoming southern cities truly are towards people from the North,” he wrote.

How social media users reacted:

As the post gained traction, online responses varied - some said language was not a major issue on the ground, while others advised him to communicate in English or learn the local language.

“Languages matter, don't take this lightly,” said one user, while another added,“Learn the local language and I think you should be okay. Initially, if you don't know the local language, switch to English as much as possible.”

A third commented:“The anti-Hindi sentiment is mostly created by politicians and the media. A few people might be influenced by it, but you're unlikely ever to encounter them.”

A fourth echoed similar advice:“Learn the local language and I think you should be okay. If you don't know it initially, switch to English as much as you can.”