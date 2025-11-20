403
SellerCenter Offers Up to 50% OFF During Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale
(MENAFN- BD) New York, November 14, 2025 — SellerCenter, the all-in-one product research and ad intelligence platform trusted by thousands of global dropshippers, officially announces its 2025 Black Friday & Cyber Monday (BFCM) Mega Promotion. Designed to support entrepreneurs preparing for peak holiday sales, SellerCenter is offering its biggest discounts of the year — helping new and growing sellers access premium tools at a fraction of the original price.
Running from November 14 to December 1, this 17-day event gives users exclusive access to substantial savings across all plans. Annual subscriptions will be available at 50% off, while monthly plans will be discounted by 20%, making SellerCenter more accessible than ever for users who want to scale strategically but are limited by budget.
Enjoy the Magic of Black Friday: Save $420/Year for the Holiday Season
1. Get 50% off Annual Subscriptions — one payment, full year of access.
Basic Plan: Was $6.99/Month, Now $3.49/Month
Ideal for sellers growing fast:
● Sales Tracking: 5 shop/month
● Favorites: Up to 100/month
● Ads Tracking: 5 stores/month
● Ads Analysis show list: 300 items
● Store show list: 300 items
● Product show list: 300 items
● ShopifyHunt Extension: Available
● Export store and product list
● Free toolkits: dropshipping profit calculator, trademark search , patent search , Shopify theme detector
Pro Plan: Was $20.99/Month, Now $10.49/Month
Suitable for store owners scaling and competing:
● Sales Tracking: 30 shop/month
● Favorites: Up to 200/month
● Ads Tracking: 30 stores/month
● Ads Analysis show list: 600 items
● Store show list: 600 items
● Product show list: 600 items
● ShopifyHunt Extension: Unlimited
● Export store and product list
● Free toolkits: dropshipping profit calculator, trademark search , patent search , Shopify theme detector
Expert Plan: Was $69.99/Month, Now 34.99/Month
Perfect for advanced, multi-shop pros:
● Sales Tracking: 100 shop/month
● Favorites: Up to 1000/month
● Ads Tracking: 100 stores/month
● Ads Analysis show list: 1000 items
● Store show list: 1000 items
● Product show list: 1000 items
● ShopifyHunt Extension: Unlimited
● Export store and product list
● Free toolkits: dropshipping profit calculator, trademark search , patent search , Shopify theme detector
2. Get 20% off monthly Subscriptions — flexible entry for newer sellers.
Basic Plan: Was $9.99/Month, Now $7.99/Month
For sellers growing fast who can enjoy features:
● Sales Tracking: 5 shop/month
● Favorites: Up to 100/month
● Ads Tracking: 5 stores/month
● Ads Analysis show list: 300 items
● Store show list: 300 items
● Product show list: 300 items
● ShopifyHunt Extension: Available
● Export store and product list
● Free toolkits: dropshipping profit calculator, trademark search , patent search , Shopify theme detector
Pro Plan: Was $29.99/Month, Now $23.99/Month
For scaling and competing store owners who can unlock features :
● Sales Tracking:30 shop/month
● Favorites: Up to 200/month
● Ads Tracking: 30 stores/month
● Ads Analysis show list: 600 items
● Store show list: 600 items
● Product show list: 600 items
● ShopifyHunt Extension: Unlimited
● Export store and product list
● Free toolkits: dropshipping profit calculator, trademark search , patent search , Shopify theme detector
Expert Plan: Was $99.99/Month, Now $79.99/Month
For advanced, multi-shop pros who need to make smarter decisions:
● Sales Tracking:100 shop/month
● Favorites:Up to 1000/month
● Ads Tracking: 100 stores/month
● Ads Analysis show list: 1000 items
● Store show list: 1000 items
● Product show list: 1000 items
● ShopifyHunt Extension: Unlimited
● Export store and product list
● Free toolkits: dropshipping profit calculator, trademark search , patent search , Shopify theme detector
About SellerCenter
SellerCenter is a data-driven product research and ad intelligence platform built for Shopify dropshippers and global e-commerce entrepreneurs. From discovering trending products to analyzing competitor ads, SellerCenter equips users with the insights they need to stay ahead in a competitive marketplace.
Contact Us
Email: ...
Website:
YouTube Channel:
