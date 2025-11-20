403
Polish Foreign Minister Addresses President’s Rhetoric Risks
(MENAFN) Poland’s foreign minister issued a sharp rebuke on Wednesday, asserting that President Karol Nawrocki is preparing the conditions for a potential withdrawal from the European Union, according to local media.
Referencing the president’s remarks during last week’s Polish Independence Day celebrations, Radoslaw Sikorski claimed: "You are laying the psychological and political ground for leaving the European Union, for Polexit."
Sikorski argued that the president had charged some pro-EU figures with being "ready to hand over Polish freedom, independence, and sovereignty piecemeal to foreign institutions, tribunals, and foreign agencies of the European Union."
He continued by saying that "By insinuating that European integration is a conspiracy against Poland, you are helping neither the EU nor Poland," stressing that such a narrative undermines both national and continental stability.
Sikorski emphasized that any departure from the bloc would leave Poland not only economically weaker but also less secure, more cut off, and increasingly susceptible to external aggression.
He also countered claims about sovereignty loss, asserting: “It's not membership in the European Union that leads to a loss of sovereignty, but the opposite. It was thanks to throwing off the communist yoke and regaining sovereignty that we were able to join the European Union.”
Finally, Sikorski underscored that Russia—along with its state structures and the GRU military intelligence service—poses the most significant danger to Poland.
He urged the president to concentrate on these genuine security concerns instead of framing EU integration as a threat.
