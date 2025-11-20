Stigmare Unveils Turnkey Liquor Launch Systemtm After Proven Success Reviving Distressed Retail Brands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irving, TX, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stigmare, a privately held, veteran-led, brand architecture and growth consultancy based in Irving, Texas, announces the launch of its Turnkey Liquor Launch SystemTM, a structured program built to help entrepreneurs open or scale compliant and efficient liquor retail operations. The launch follows a series of successful retail turnarounds led by the firm's Founder and Chief Strategist, Steven Paul Matsumoto.

Matsumoto's work gained momentum through the transformation of Juno's Liquor, a single-store retailer that struggled to gain traction before undergoing a full operational rebuild. From November 2022 through October 2025, the store achieved a fourfold increase in sales, stronger brand recognition, and greater regional visibility. In 2025, the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce named Juno's Liquor its Veteran-Owned Business of the Year. Matsumoto exited his investment the same year with a three-times return.





“Retail isn't failing-it's under-optimized,” said Matsumoto.“When brand identity, operations, and customer experience move together, growth becomes the natural outcome.”

A Structured Approach to Retail Rehabilitation

The work at Juno's Liquor formed the base of Stigmare's operating model. Matsumoto updated the company's digital systems, retrained staff around consistent service expectations, strengthened compliance workflows, and aligned online and in-store experiences under a single direction. These changes improved customer perception, operational consistency, and year-over-year performance.

This early model later became Stigmare's wider framework: a systems-driven approach that guides both distressed retailers and new operators entering a highly regulated sector.

Launch of the Turnkey Liquor Launch SystemTM

In 2025, Stigmare relaunched with a sharpened focus on retail systems and operational structure, introducing the Turnkey Liquor Launch SystemTM as its primary offering. The program is organized into three tiers to support entrepreneurs at different stages, from first-time owners to multi-location operators.

Each tier includes licensing support, regulatory coordination, brand development, store layout planning, digital strategy, search optimization, analytics, and automation. The system aims to reduce risk and prevent delays that often occur during liquor retail development.

“Most consulting firms assign tasks,” Matsumoto said.“We build the systems with our clients and make sure they run the way they should.”

A Growth Architecture Firm With National Reach

Stigmare works at the intersection of brand strategy, data analysis, and operational design. The firm supports clients through new openings, repositioning efforts, or growth planning. The agency blends narrative clarity with measurable data, ensuring each decision supports long-term goals and day-to-day operations.

Its clients include small and mid-sized businesses seeking structure, stability, and room to scale without losing their identity. Stigmare's work spans market research, compliance coordination, digital infrastructure, in-store experience planning, and go-to-market execution.

A Boutique Agency With Integrated Capabilities

Stigmare maintains a selective client list to allow for deeper engagement. Its internal team of professionals covers Strategy, Operations, Brand and Design, Digital Systems, and Analytics. This structure enables coordinated planning and execution, helping clients maintain clear direction from start to finish.

The agency's strength lies in building connected systems rather than one-off deliverables, allowing clients to avoid fragmented efforts that dilute brand impact.

Positioning for the Next Phase of Growth

With the Turnkey Liquor Launch SystemTM now available, Stigmare aims to support entrepreneurs who want predictable, scalable models backed by practical systems. The firm plans to expand its programs, resources, and support network as more operators enter the market.

Matsumoto noted that Juno's financial results tell only part of the story. The deeper value, he said, is the stability and confidence owners gain when their operations move from uncertainty to control.

To learn more about Stigmare, its services, or the Turnkey Liquor Launch SystemTM, visit and follow @Stigmare on social media for updates and announcements.





About Stigmare

Stigmare is a Dallas–Fort Worth–based growth architecture agency founded by Steven Paul Matsumoto. The firm helps retailers and growth-stage brands build stable, scalable operations through integrated brand strategy, omnichannel marketing, compliance support, and data-driven retail systems. Stigmare's team combines planning, design, analytics, and operational structure to support both new businesses and those undergoing transformation. The agency works closely with clients to build alignment between brand identity and daily execution, enabling organizations to grow with clarity, consistency, and measurable performance.

Media Contact

Company: Stigmare

Contact: Mr. Steven Paul Matsumoto

Email:...

Phone: 206-412-7168

Social: @Stigmare

Website:

