Nykredit Realkredit A/S New Final Terms For Euro Medium Term Note Programme


2025-11-20 02:31:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

20 November 2025

Nykredit Realkredit A/S – New final terms for Euro Medium Term Note
Programme

Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes final terms for an issue of SEK 500,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Non-Preferred Notes due November 2029, which are issued pursuant to Nykredit Realkredit A/S's €15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 8 May 2025.

The final terms dated 19 November 2025 and the Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 8 May 2025 are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit/ir.

Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Morten Lisberg, Head of Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 10 77, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

