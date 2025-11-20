Nykredit Realkredit A/S New Final Terms For Euro Medium Term Note Programme
20 November 2025
Nykredit Realkredit A/S – New final terms for Euro Medium Term Note
Programme
Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes final terms for an issue of SEK 500,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Non-Preferred Notes due November 2029, which are issued pursuant to Nykredit Realkredit A/S's €15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 8 May 2025.
The final terms dated 19 November 2025 and the Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 8 May 2025 are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit/ir.
Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Morten Lisberg, Head of Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 10 77, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.
Attachment
-
Nykredit_Realkredit_New_final_terms_for_Euro_Medium_Term_Note_Programme_2025-11-20
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment