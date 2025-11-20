MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2025 3:48 am - A free Skill Development and Career Guidance Seminar will be held at SN Technical Training Institute on November 20, 2025. Industry experts and top freelancers will guide unemployed youth and job seekers on choosing in-demand skills, career planning.

Free Seminar on Skill Development and Career Guidance

A free Career Guidance and Skill Development Seminar will be organized at SN Technical Training Institute, East Shampur, Sadarpur, Faridpur – November 20, 2025

A fully experienced and highly qualified team will participate in this seminar, where they will guide attendees with practical insights and expert advice. Attended speakers will provide the proper direction for choosing the right skills, developing that skills and understanding effective pathways to build a successful professional career.

This seminar is designed to support unemployed youth and job seekers who are struggling to find proper direction in their life. During this session, participants will receive a fully valuable guidance from the experienced professionals who understand the challenges of job market. The professional team will explain to choose the most demanded skills across various industries and share practical methods to develop them, even without previous experience. Attendees will learn how to choose their right skills, set a proper career goals and roadmap based on current market trends. The speakers will provide valuable insights on creating resume, job interview preparation, remote job or freelancing opportunities and the right strategies to growth career.

Key Speakers of This Seminar:

Jhankar Mahbub, Programmer, Entrepreneur & Tech personality

Faruk Ahmed, Digital Marketing Expert & Top rated freelancer on Fiverr.

Ryan Mahmud, Professional Graphic Designer & Top rated freelancer on Fiverr and upwork.

Fardin Mosharrof, Web Developer & Top rated freelancer on Fiverr.

SN Technical Training Institute is a online and offline based training platform. This institute mainly offers to developing practical skills for the trainee, students, unemployed youth, and the beginners. This institute gives the opportunity to the right person for industry relevant courses, expert guidance, and fully practical learning opportunities to help individuals build successful career foundations in today's competitive job market.

