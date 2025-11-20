Azerbaijani Oil Moves Down In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went down by $0.33, or 0.5 percent, on November 19 from the previous level, coming in at $67.67 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $0.27, or 0.4 percent, landing at $65.55 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dipped by $1.60, or 3 percent, to $50.08 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dropped by $0.20, or 0.3 percent, to $63.35 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.