Brooklyn Premises Liability Attorney Samantha Kucher Issues Guidance On Store Injury Claims

Brooklyn, NY - Samantha Kucher of Kucher Law Group ( ) released comprehensive guidance addressing when a store may be liable for customer injuries under New York law, reinforcing the obligations of commercial property operators to maintain reasonably safe premises. The initiative outlines how a Brooklyn premises liability attorney evaluates hazardous conditions, notice requirements, and the documentation needed to support claims arising from slip and falls, falling merchandise, poor lighting, or unsafe walkways.

Retail operators in New York owe a duty of care to patrons lawfully on-site, including routine inspection, timely cleanup of spills, proper stacking of merchandise, and prompt repair of known hazards. The guidance clarifies that liability typically turns on four elements: duty, breach, causation, and damages. A Brooklyn premises liability attorney can assess whether a dangerous condition existed, whether actual or constructive notice can be shown, whether the condition caused the injury, and the scope of medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering. Exterior areas receive special attention. Parking lots, entryways, and adjacent sidewalks under a store's control require reasonable snow and ice removal, adequate lighting, and remediation of defects such as potholes or broken pavement.

The publication also details common defenses raised by businesses, including lack of notice, open and obvious conditions, assumption of risk, and comparative negligence. Even when a patron shares responsibility, New York's comparative negligence rule allows recovery that reflects the patron's proportionate fault. To help claimants build a fact-driven record, the guidance emphasizes immediate incident reporting to management, securing an incident report, preserving photos and video of conditions, identifying witnesses, and requesting surveillance footage. A Brooklyn premises liability attorney can coordinate evidence preservation letters and obtain records that document inspection schedules, cleanup logs, and prior complaints relevant to notice.

Timelines form a critical part of the advisory. In most store injury cases, New York's statute of limitations is three years from the date of the incident. Claims involving a municipal entity carry accelerated deadlines, including a Notice of Claim typically within 90 days and a shortened filing window of one year and 90 days. Early legal review helps determine responsible parties where multiple entities share control of interior or exterior areas, such as tenants, landlords, property managers, or maintenance contractors. By mapping control and maintenance obligations to the hazardous condition, a Brooklyn premises liability attorney builds a liability theory aligned with statutory and case-law standards.

