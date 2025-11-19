Patriot Mobile Named Soldierstrong's 2025 Corporate Recipient Of The Annual Commitment To Service Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoldierStrong, the national nonprofit committed to delivering revolutionary medical technologies to America's veterans, is proud to announce Patriot Mobile as the 2025 Corporate Recipient of its Annual Commitment to Service Award.

The Commitment to Service Award recognizes companies and individuals who have demonstrated exemplary and inspirational leadership, and provided material support to SoldierStrong's mission. Recipients leverage their talents and resources to help elevate the standard of excellence in health care available to our nation's veterans.

Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has offered Americans a reliable alternative for cell phone service, delivering nationwide 4G and 5G coverage along with exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile has long been a strong advocate for military, veterans, first responders, and their families by giving a portion of every dollar to support organizations that fight for our freedom.

“At Patriot Mobile, we believe that business should be a force for good, and Soldier Strong is an example how much good can be done when we unite purpose with passion,” said Glenn Story, Patriot Mobile's Founder and CEO.“We are so passionate about taking care of our military, veterans and first responders, we made it one of our main pillars of giving. I accept this award as a call to continue serving our heroes with the same dedication they've shown serving America.”

SoldierStrong has been honored to join forces with Patriot Mobile over the past year in a shared dedication to supporting veterans and their families. Contributions from Patriot Mobile have helped support SoldierStrong's efforts to donate wearable robotic exoskeletons, known as SoldierSuits, which are used to aid paralyzed veterans in walking again, as well as BraveMind virtual reality software and hardware systems used to treat post-traumatic stress in post-9/11 veterans. SoldierStrong has donated more than $7.3 million in revolutionary medical technologies since 2013, including 30 SoldierSuits and 31 BraveMind systems to date.

“SoldierStrong is proud to recognize Patriot Mobile for their steadfast commitment to our veterans and our mission, which has not only transformed the lives of countless individuals but has also set a shining example for all Americans to follow,” said Dr. Chris Meek, co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong.“Through Patriot Mobile's leadership, the company has uplifted veterans and ignited a flame of hope and resilience that inspires us all to strive for greater heights in our mission to support those who have sacrificed so much for our nation.”

Past corporate and individual recipients include WWE Inc., United Rentals Inc., S&P Global, Bobby Rahal Automotive Group, Flags of Valor, Martha MacCallum of FOX News, IndyCar driver Graham Rahal, former Congressman Jon Runyan, and Lieutenant General (Ret.) Patricia D. Horoho, the 43rd Surgeon General of the U.S. Army.

Patriot Mobile CEO Glenn Story accepted the award last night at an event hosted by the company to benefit SoldierStrong at the American Journey Experience in Irving, Texas.

About SoldierStrong

Since 2009, SoldierStrong has assisted America's military veterans in taking their next steps forward in life after service. Our mission is fully realized through the donation of revolutionary medical technology to Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans across the country. These revolutionary medical technologies include the SoldierSuit, a wearable robotic exoskeleton used to help paralyzed and injured veterans walk again, and the BraveMind virtual reality system used to treat post-9/11 veterans living with the devastating impacts of post-traumatic stress (PTS). To date, SoldierStrong has donated more than $7.3 million in advanced medical technology, including 30 SoldierSuits and 31 BraveMind systems. For more information, visit soldierstrong.

About Patriot Mobile

Patriot Mobile is America's ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans a conservative alternative for their cell service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar to support organizations that fight for our freedom. Patriot Mobile's mission is to passionately defend our God-given rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always. For more information, visit .

