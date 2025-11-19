Bengaluru CMS Cash Van Heist: ₹7 Crore Robbery In 7 Minutes Caught On Single CCTV

Bengaluru was rocked by a meticulously planned daylight robbery, in which a staggering ₹7 crore 11 lakh was snatched from a CMS vehicle. The audacious heist, carried out on the Dairy Circle flyover, was executed in just seven minutes, leaving the city in shock. Investigations suggest that the robbers carefully selected locations without CCTV coverage and followed the CMS cash transport vehicle from Jayanagar before committing the crime. Four individuals, including two gunmen and the vehicle driver, have been taken into custody, along with two firearms, as police work to piece together the sequence of events.

Statement From CMS Vehicle Officer

Senior Security Consultant and Advisor at CMS, Nataraj, provided details of the incident. The cash, amounting to ₹7 crore 11 lakh, had been collected from HDFC Bank in JP Nagar at 12:21 pm and was being transported to the Govindarajapuram branch. The vehicle was reportedly manned by two gunmen, one driver, and a handler.

“The branch manager was informed around 1 pm, but there was a delay because the robbers had snatched the mobile phones and returned them only after the robbery. We suspect the culprits are all employees who have been working with us for 7–8 years. The police have now detained four suspects and are interrogating them,” Nataraj said.

Robbery Executed in Just Seven Minutes

CCTV footage from a nearby house captured the CMS ATM vehicle passing Ashok Pillar at 12:30:01 pm. An Innova car followed closely and overtook the vehicle before blocking its path. The robbers exited the Innova, threatened the CMS staff, and forced them into the car before fleeing. The crime was carried out in an area without CCTV coverage. Later, the cash was transferred to another vehicle near Dairy Circle, making the operation swift and highly organised.

High Alert on Karnataka Borders

Authorities have heightened security at Karnataka's borders to prevent the suspects from fleeing the state. Checkposts and toll plazas, including Attibele and Hoskote, are on full alert. Intelligence suggests the Innova was heading towards Hoskote from KR Puram and could potentially move towards Tamil Nadu via Attibele. Police are actively tracing the vehicle while maintaining heightened vigilance across key exit points.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to recover the stolen cash and reconstruct the full sequence of this audacious heist.