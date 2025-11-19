Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) Hearing For The Approval Of The Rook I Project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) ("NexGen" or the "Company") is pleased to be participating today in the first of two Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") hearings for the final Federal approval of the Company's 100%-owned Rook I Project (the "Project"). This historic milestone marks the culmination of over twelve years of thorough, detailed, and systematic environmental studies and transparent and genuine engagement throughout the advancement of the Rook I Project.

NexGen is presenting a video during the hearing showcasing an in-depth overview of the Rook I Project. The video outlines the Project's unique characteristics and elite low environmental impact. Further, it describes the Project's compact and conventional setting, the team, controls and systems NexGen has implemented, together with the generational positive impact the Company is delivering in the local communities. The video can be found on NexGen's homepage: #video.

The formal Provincial and Federal regulatory approval processes commenced in 2019 with the submission of the Project Description. Over the six and a half years of regulatory engagement and review since 2019, key milestones have included the submission of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement in 2022, NexGen's licence application being deemed sufficient by the CNSC staff in September 2023, Provincial Environmental Assessment approval in November 2023, and CNSC staff acceptance of the Final Environmental Impact Statement in January 2025, including NexGen's responses to all technical and public comments received through the Federal Environmental Assessment review process. NexGen is excited to conclude the hearing process and upon a positive CNSC approval decision, will commence construction activities and advance this generational project for the local communities, Saskatchewan and Canada.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational, long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.