Professor Nazrul Islam is a distinguished academic and administrator in the Business School, recognised for his sustained excellence in research, leadership, and external engagement. As a senior academic leader, he has played a significant role in advancing groundbreaking research aligned with key business themes. His work focuses on technology and innovation management, digital innovation, and technological transformation, with a particular emphasis on how businesses-from SMEs to large enterprises-can leverage digitalisation for sustainable growth, business resilience, and entrepreneurship.

Prof Islam has consistently published in leading international journals, including CABS 4*/3* and FT-50 ranked journal outlets, and has successfully secured research grants from the UK, Europe, and Japan. His contributions have been recognised with prestigious awards, including the Brad Hosler Award for Outstanding Paper (USA) and the Pratt & Whitney Best Paper Award (Canada).

His research has had a significant impact beyond academia, earning recognition from The White House and being featured in President Biden's 2024 Economic Report, where its influence on economic policy was highlighted (UEL Professor's workforce AI research hailed in White House | University of East London). Additionally, he was nominated for the Vice-Chancellor & President's Excellence Award 2024 at the Royal Docks School of Business and Law, and received the RDSBL School Award 2024 for Impactful Research.

As a leading expert in innovation, Prof Islam currently serves as Associate Editor for Technological Forecasting and Social Change (CABS-3*), Department Editor for IEEE Transactions on Engineering Management (CABS-3*), and Editor-in-Chief for International Journal of Technology Intelligence and Planning (CABS-1*). Beyond academia, he actively contributes to the global research community through leadership roles, currently serving as President of the UK Chapter and a Member of the Board of Directors for the Business and Applied Sciences Academy of North America (USA).

