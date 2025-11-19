Senior Lecturer in Biochemistry, Sheffield Hallam University

Daniel Kelly is a senior lecturer in Biochemistry at Sheffield Hallam University with research interests in cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity and the role of testosterone in these diseases. Following his PhD studying the anti-inflammatory effects of testosterone on atherosclerosis, Daniel undertook a postdoc at the University of Sheffield to work with Professor Hugh Jones to investigate the tissue-specific actions of testosterone related to the pathogenesis of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. This research continues at Sheffield Hallam University and extends through on-going collaborations with partners at the University of Sheffield, University of Chile, Barnsley NHS foundation trust and Bayer Healthcare where he is currently using cell culture systems, pre-clinical models and medical trials of replacement therapy to uncover the underlying mechanisms of testosterone action. He has published in several high-impact journals in the field of endocrinology and acts as a reviewer for many of these journals. He is associate editor for the journal Androgens:Clinical research and Therapeutics.

Daniel has an honorary lectureship position at the University of Sheffield allowing close collaboration across the Sheffield Universities. He is the deputy course leader for the undergraduate Biomedical Science degree at Sheffield Hallam University where he uses his current and prior research to inform his teaching in areas related to metabolism, endocrinology, cell biology, and biological basis of disease.



2018–present Senior lecturer, Sheffield Hallam University

2016–2018 Lecturer, Sheffield Hallam University 2011–2016 Postdoctoral research associate, Univesity of Sheffield



2010 Sheffield Hallam University, PhD 2003 Aston University, Birmingham, BSc (hons) Human Biology and Psychology



2023 Testosterone treatment and change of categories of the International prostate symptom score (IPSS) in hypogonadal patients: 12 years prospective controlled registry study, Aging Male

2023 Testosterone and Covid-19: An update, Reviews in Medical Virology

2023 Voiding function improves under long-term testosterone treatment (TTh) in hypogonadal men, independent of prostate size, International Journal of Nephrology

2022 COVID-19 Crisis Timeline: The Warning and the Surge, Health Crisis Management in Acute Care Hospitals

2022 The effects of long-term testosterone treatment on endocrine parameters in hypogonadal men: 12-year data from a prospective controlled registry study, Aging Male

2021 Testosterone stimulates cholesterol clearance from human macrophages by activating LXRalpha, Life Sciences

2021 Sex-based differences in severity and mortality in COVID-19, Reviews in Medical Virology

2020 Long-term testosterone therapy improves liver parameters and steatosis in hypogonadal men: a prospective controlled registry study, Aging Male

2018 Randomized controlled trials - mechanistic studies of testosterone and the cardiovascular system., Asian Journal Andrology

2016 Testosterone differentially regulates targets of lipid and glucose metabolism in liver, muscle and adipose tissue of the testicular feminised mouse., Endocrine

2015 Testosterone and Obesity., Obesity Reviews

2014 Testosterone suppresses regulatory enzymes of fatty acid synthesis and protects against hepatic steatosis in cholesterol-fed androgen deficient mice., Life Sciences

2014 Testosterone and cardiovascular risk in men., Vol. 43 Frontiers of Hormone Research

2013 Testosterone and insulin resistance in the metabolic syndrome and T2DM in men., Nature Reviews Endocrinology

2013 Testosterone: A Metabolic Hormone in Health and Disease., Journal of Endocrinology

2013 Testosterone: A Vascular Hormone in Health and Disease., Journal of Endocrinology 2012 Effect of Testosterone on Inflammatory Markers in the Development of Early Atherogenesis in the Testicular-Feminized Mouse Model., Endocrine Research



2018 Summer studentship Role: PI Funding Source: Society for Endocrinology 2016 Early Career Grant Role: PI Funding Source: Society for Endocrinology



Society for Endocrinology

The Endocrine Society The Androgen Society

