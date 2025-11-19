$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fatema Kawaf

2025-11-19 03:12:01
  • Professor in Digital Marketing, Nottingham Trent University
Fatema Kawaf is a Professor in Digital Marketing and the Director of the Marketing and Consumer Studies Research Centre at Nottingham Trent University. She is an innovator in visual methods as the founder of the Screencast Videography methodology, a qualitative visual method for studying digital experiences and interactions. She is also the founder and chair of the UK Academy of Marketing Visual Methods SIG. Her work sits at the intersection of digital marketing, consumer research, and information systems and has been published in top Marketing and IS journals.

Experience
  • 2024–present Professor, Nottingham Trent University
  • 2018–2024 Associate professor, University of Greenwich
  • 2014–2018 Lecturer, University of Essex
  • 2010–2014 Assistant lecturer, University of Strathclyde
Education
  • 2016 University of Strathclyde, PhD in Marketing
Professional Memberships
  • Chair of the Academy of Marketing Visual Methods Special Interest Group
  • Member of the Academy of Marketing

