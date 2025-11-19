403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QRDI Council Organises Qatar Research Excellence Workshop
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council in collaboration with the British Council and support from the British Embassy concluded the Qatar Research Excellence Workshop, a three-day training programme tailored to early to mid-career researchers across all disciplines equipping them with the skills and mindset to excel in today's international landscape.
Held at the Qatar National Convention Centre, the workshop was delivered by Dr Matt Lane, co-director of the Researcher Development Partnership, a leading expert in researcher training and professional development. The programme featured a series of interactive sessions, group discussions, and practical exercises designed to enhance research leadership, collaboration, and communication skills. Neerav Patel, British ambassador, said: "The Qatar Research Excellence Workshop exemplifies the strong partnership between the United Kingdom and Qatar in advancing knowledge and innovation. By equipping researchers with world-class skills and fostering international collaboration, we are laying the foundation for breakthroughs that will benefit both our nations and the global community.
The UK remains committed to supporting Qatar's vision for a knowledge-based economy and to deepening ties that drive scientific progress and shared prosperity." Dr Waseem Kotoub, country director, Qatar and Cluster Business Development Lead at the British Council, said: " This initiative reflects our shared commitment to fostering global connections and equipping Qatar's research community with the skills and networks needed to thrive internationally.
By investing in researcher development, we are not only strengthening individual careers but also contributing to Qatar's vision of becoming a hub for innovation and knowledge exchange." Aysha Abdulhameed al-Mudahka, senior programme dDirector at QRDI Council said:“ We are committed to empowering Qatar's research community with the tools, knowledge, and global connections necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive research environment.
The Qatar Research Excellence Workshop reflects our belief that investing in researchers is an investment in the nation's future, one that enables Qatar to build a sustainable, knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and scientific excellence.
Through partnerships like this with the British Council and the British Embassy, we are strengthening local research capabilities but also encouraging cross-border collaboration that will position Qatar as a hub for research excellence and innovation leadership.” Throughout the three-day agenda, participants engaged in a series of interactive sessions and practical exercises designed to strengthen their research skills, enhance international collaboration, and build the foundations for impactful research careers. The workshop provided an opportunity for participants to reflect on their professional goals, strengthen their networks, and gain insights into international best practices that can help position Qatar's research output on the global stage.
Held at the Qatar National Convention Centre, the workshop was delivered by Dr Matt Lane, co-director of the Researcher Development Partnership, a leading expert in researcher training and professional development. The programme featured a series of interactive sessions, group discussions, and practical exercises designed to enhance research leadership, collaboration, and communication skills. Neerav Patel, British ambassador, said: "The Qatar Research Excellence Workshop exemplifies the strong partnership between the United Kingdom and Qatar in advancing knowledge and innovation. By equipping researchers with world-class skills and fostering international collaboration, we are laying the foundation for breakthroughs that will benefit both our nations and the global community.
The UK remains committed to supporting Qatar's vision for a knowledge-based economy and to deepening ties that drive scientific progress and shared prosperity." Dr Waseem Kotoub, country director, Qatar and Cluster Business Development Lead at the British Council, said: " This initiative reflects our shared commitment to fostering global connections and equipping Qatar's research community with the skills and networks needed to thrive internationally.
By investing in researcher development, we are not only strengthening individual careers but also contributing to Qatar's vision of becoming a hub for innovation and knowledge exchange." Aysha Abdulhameed al-Mudahka, senior programme dDirector at QRDI Council said:“ We are committed to empowering Qatar's research community with the tools, knowledge, and global connections necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive research environment.
The Qatar Research Excellence Workshop reflects our belief that investing in researchers is an investment in the nation's future, one that enables Qatar to build a sustainable, knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and scientific excellence.
Through partnerships like this with the British Council and the British Embassy, we are strengthening local research capabilities but also encouraging cross-border collaboration that will position Qatar as a hub for research excellence and innovation leadership.” Throughout the three-day agenda, participants engaged in a series of interactive sessions and practical exercises designed to strengthen their research skills, enhance international collaboration, and build the foundations for impactful research careers. The workshop provided an opportunity for participants to reflect on their professional goals, strengthen their networks, and gain insights into international best practices that can help position Qatar's research output on the global stage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment