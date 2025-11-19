Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Speaker Of Shura Council Meets Chair Of Turkiye-Qatar Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group

2025-11-19 02:17:31
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met Wednesday with Chairperson of Turkiye-Qatar Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Hulusi Akar, who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations and discussed ways to develop parliamentary partnership and enhance coordination on issues of common interest in order to strengthen bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye. Qatar Turkiye

Gulf Times

