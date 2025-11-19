​​Technical Analysis Of The S&P 500 As It Slips Ahead Of Nvidia Earnings While USD/JPY And Silver Advance

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Macro update

​Wall Street extends its slide:

​The S&P 500 fell for a fourth straight session as valuation concerns weighed on major tech names, while the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.2%.

​Nvidia results in sharp focus:

​Caution prevailed ahead of Wednesday's earnings from the artificial intelligence (AI) leader, with Nvidia down nearly 3% and Asian futures softer.

​Jobs data returns to centre stage:

​Thursday's delayed September US employment report is expected to show further labour-market cooling, following a rise in jobless claims.

​Global markets cautious:

​Asian and European futures traded mixed as investors awaited Nvidia's results and reassessed diminishing odds of a December Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut.

​UK inflation cools marginally:

​Headline consumer price index (CPI) eased to 3.6% in October from 3.8%, in line with expectations, but remains well above the 2% target, leaving the UK-euro area inflation gap uncomfortably wide.

​S&P 500 drops close to key support

​The S&P 500 has seen four straight days of declines and so far slid to 6,754, close to its key 6,569-to-6,551 support zone. It consists of the mid-September-to-October lows.

​We expect this support area to hold, at least in the short-term. If not, a more significant correction may take the S&P 500 towards the August high at 6,508.

​As long as the 6,569-to-6,551 support area holds, the 7 November low at 6,631 is expected to be revisited, as well as the 22 October low at 6,656.

​For a sustained recovery to be seen, a rise above the 6,699 September peak would need to be witnessed.

S&P 500 daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView ​USD/JPY trades in nine-month high

USD/JPY is in the process of rising towards its 3 February peak at ¥155.88, a rise above which will put the late December 2024 low at ¥156.02 on the map.

​Still further up beckon the mid-November 2024 high at ¥156.75 and the mid-January low at ¥156.92.

​Support sits between the late October-to-early November highs at ¥154.48-35 with an uptrend line coming in at ¥154.34.

USD/JPY daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView ​Silver price recovers

​The silver price has resumed its ascent, bouncing off Tuesday's $49.3597 low and targeting the $52.00 region and above.

​A slip through this week's $49.3597 low would likely lead to a visit of the August-to-November uptrend line at $48.3673, though.​​

Silver daily candlestick chart Source: TradingViewImportant to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.