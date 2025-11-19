Qatar Participates In Global Alliance For Social Justice Session In Geneva

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar participated today in the special session of the Global Coalition for Social Justice, convened on the margins of the Governing Body of the International Labour Organization (ILO), currently meeting in Geneva.

The Minister of Labour, HE Dr Ali bin Samikh Al Marri represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.

In his address, His Excellency reaffirmed that the State of Qatar approaches social justice from a firm and longstanding conviction that it constitutes the cornerstone of stable and prosperous societies. He emphasised that Qatar is committed to advancing a comprehensive development model grounded in a knowledge-based economy, equal opportunities, community empowerment, and fairness within the labour market.

His Excellency expressed appreciation for the efforts of HE Director-General of the International Labour Organization Gilbert Houngbo in championing social justice, noting that it was one of the most notable achievements of the Organisation during the current mandate.

HE Dr Al Marri stressed that Qatar's accession to the Global Coalition represents a significant milestone, highlighting the announcement issued during the Second World Summit for Social Development, hosted by Qatar earlier this month.

He noted that this step reflects Doha's genuine commitment to strengthening international cooperation to advance social justice, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, which places the human being at the centre of all development policies and aspires to build a fair, sustainable society encompassing human, social, economic, and environmental development in a balanced manner.

His Excellency underscored that the Coalition provides a vital platform for enhancing international cooperation and translating political commitments into concrete initiatives that promote decent work, empower the most vulnerable, and expand social protection systems to uphold justice and dignity for all.

HE the Minister further affirmed that through its engagement in the Global Coalition for Social Justice, the State of Qatar seeks to contribute effectively to reinforcing the integration of economic, social, and environmental policies; supporting a just transition towards a green economy; empowering women and youth; strengthening small and medium-sized enterprises; and broadening social safety nets.

HE Dr Al Marri reiterated the State of Qatar's determination to continue collaborating with international partners to advance sustainable development and serve the interests of the tripartite constituents.

The Global Coalition for Social Justice is an ILO-led initiative designed to provide a voluntary platform that fosters solidarity and strengthens cooperation among member states and international partners, with the aim of aligning global development policies and promoting investment to advance social justice and decent work