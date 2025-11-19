Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 46 - 2025


2025-11-19 12:01:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from November 10th to November 14th 2025
Name of the issue Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)		 Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/11/2025 FR0010259150 300 127,30000 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/11/2025 FR0010259150 1 000 127,60000 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/11/2025 FR0010259150 300 127,38767 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/11/2025 FR0010259150 2 307 126,70893 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/11/2025 FR0010259150 500 128,90000 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/11/2025 FR0010259150 2 330 128,80854 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/11/2025 FR0010259150 600 130,05000 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/11/2025 FR0010259150 1 500 130,56620 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/11/2025 FR0010259150 600 129,80000 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/11/2025 FR0010259150 1 600 129,93200 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/11/2025 FR0010259150 673 130,48113 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/11/2025 FR0010259150 2 000 130,36540 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/11/2025 FR0010259150 300 129,70000 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/11/2025 FR0010259150 1 527 130,11657 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/11/2025 FR0010259150 300 130,36667 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/11/2025 FR0010259150 1 300 130,57115 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/11/2025 FR0010259150 100 130,55000 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/11/2025 FR0010259150 2 500 130,55904 XPAR
19737 129,45209

Attachment

  • EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 46_2025

MENAFN19112025004107003653ID1110368430



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
