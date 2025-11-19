Libya's National Development Agency Signs Strategic Mou With Business France At The Élysée Palace

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- The National Development Agency (NDA) of Libya signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Business France yesterday evening, marking a significant expansion of its international cooperation portfolio. The signing took place at the Élysée Palace, underscoring the strategic weight of this new partnership.

This agreement establishes a direct framework between the NDA and the French agency to boost investment, foster innovation, and support Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Libya.

Leadership and Execution The agreement was executed under the direct supervision of Dr. Mahmud Elforjani, Director General of the National Development Agency. The MoU was officially signed by Mr. Faraj Aljarih, the NDA's Director of International Cooperation.

The NDA's initiative received high-level endorsement from the French government, with the attendance of Paul Soler, Special Envoy of the French President, alongside Thierry Vallat, French Ambassador to Libya, and Benoît Trivulce, Acting CEO of Business France. The ceremony was also honored by the presence of Eng. Belqasim Haftar, Director General of the Libya Development and Reconstruction Fund.

Keynote Address: A Vision Beyond Oil In conjunction with the signing, Dr. Mahmud Elforjani delivered a keynote address at the Ambition Africa 2025 summit, held in Paris under the patronage of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Addressing a diverse audience of African and French political and economic leaders, Dr. Elforjani outlined "Libya Vision 2030," a roadmap designed to transition the Libyan economy away from oil dependency towards a diversified, sustainable model based on modern infrastructure and human capital.

Dr. Elforjani highlighted flagship projects currently spearheaded by the NDA, including:

Sirte Gulf International Airport: A strategic logistics hub connecting eastern, western, and southern Libya, with a projected capacity of three million passengers annually.

The "SSS" International Road: A vital transport network (Sirte-Sokna-Sebha) linking the Libyan coast to the depths of Africa to enhance regional trade integration.

Agricultural Revitalization: Large-scale projects in southern and central Libya that have restored hundreds of irrigation circles to ensure food security.

Social Infrastructure: The development of new schools, medical centers, and housing units to directly improve the quality of life for Libyan citizens.

Call for Partnership During his speech, the Director General announced a new investment incentive package specifically targeting French companies, offering facilitated access to contracts with the NDA and the Sirte Free Zone.