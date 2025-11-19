Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Finance Meets Minister For Economic Affairs And Energy Of Germany

Minister Of Finance Meets Minister For Economic Affairs And Energy Of Germany


2025-11-19 09:10:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of the Federal Republic of Germany, HE Katherina Reiche, who is visiting Doha. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations in relevant fields and explored areas of cooperation. They also discussed key economic, investment and trade developments.

MENAFN19112025000063011010ID1110367535



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search