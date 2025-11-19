Minister Of Finance Meets Minister For Economic Affairs And Energy Of Germany

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of the Federal Republic of Germany, HE Katherina Reiche, who is visiting Doha. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations in relevant fields and explored areas of cooperation. They also discussed key economic, investment and trade developments.

