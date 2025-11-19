403
Starmer stresses addressing anti-Muslim hatred
(MENAFN) The British prime minister has described anti-Muslim hatred as “abhorrent” and emphasized that the growing number of incidents must be tackled, as stated by reports.
Speaking during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, Keir Starmer said, “Anti-Muslim hatred is abhorrent ... and has no place in our society.”
His comments came after a question from a lawmaker about the measures the government plans to implement to address rising racism and Islamophobia targeting Muslims in the UK.
Starmer added, “The increasing instance must be addressed, it’s why we are increasing funding to protect mosques, Muslim faith schools across the country.”
He also highlighted that a new fund will monitor anti-Muslim hatred and reiterated that the government is working on refining the definition of anti-Muslim hatred as part of Islamophobia Awareness Month (IAM) observed in November.
