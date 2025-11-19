Alico To Present At Noble Capital Markets 21St Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference
Alico's presentation will begin at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. To register for the presentation or one-on-one meeting, visit .
About Alico
Alico, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALCO) is a Florida-based agribusiness and land management company with over 125 years of experience. Following its strategic transformation in 2025, Alico operates as a diversified land company with approximately 49,537 acres across 8 Florida counties. The Company focuses on strategic land development opportunities and diversified agricultural operations, leveraging its extensive land portfolio to create long-term shareholder value while maintaining its commitment to responsible land stewardship and conservation. Learn more about Alico at .
Investor Contact:
John Mills
ICR
(646) 277-1254
...
Brad Heine
Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment