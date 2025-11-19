403
Russian Strikes Target Ukraine’s Ternopil
(MENAFN) At least 19 individuals lost their lives and 66 more were wounded after a Russian attack struck residential areas in the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil early Wednesday, authorities reported.
This update reflects the toll from what has become one of the largest combined drone-and-missile assaults in recent months.
The State Emergency Service noted that rescue teams had managed to pull 45 people from the debris and continued their operations as extensive fires erupted following the bombardment.
The agency also reported destruction to high-rise residential buildings, alongside damage to industrial and warehouse facilities. Over 190 emergency personnel and 38 pieces of specialized equipment were mobilized to respond to the crisis.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha denounced the strike, declaring that Moscow’s actions reveal “how Russia’s ‘peace plans’ look in reality."
According to a statement by the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia deployed 48 missiles and 476 drones from multiple directions, primarily targeting the Lviv, Ternopil, and Kharkiv regions.
The Air Force added that Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted or neutralized 483 of the 524 detected aerial threats, including 442 drones, 34 Kh-101 cruise missiles, and seven Kalibr missiles.
Officials explained that the assault began on Tuesday evening and involved Shahed-type drones, Gerbera-type UAVs, and cruise missiles launched both from Russian territory and from the occupied region of Crimea.
