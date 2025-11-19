403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Set to Open New Consulates in Russia
(MENAFN) Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar is set to inaugurate new Indian consulates in Kazan and Ekaterinburg on Wednesday, marking a strategic expansion of India’s diplomatic network in Russia. Earlier the same day, he unveiled the plaques for both missions from Moscow.
Jaishankar is in Russia to attend the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and to lay groundwork ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in December.
“The opening of the consulate [s] will give an impetus to enable and to strengthen the technological, scientific, economic, and trade collaboration between Indian and Russian industries,” Jaishankar said.
The establishment of the new consulates is part of India’s broader strategy to increase its diplomatic footprint across Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean. India already maintains consulates in St. Petersburg and Vladivostok, in addition to its embassy in Moscow.
Reports from Indian media indicate that New Delhi is negotiating a pact on migration aimed at safeguarding the rights of Indian workers in Russia. Earlier this year, India’s ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, confirmed that the two nations are actively discussing a Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement.
In line with these efforts, India plans to send skilled workers to Russia to strengthen trade and economic ties, according to a senior official from the southern state of Telangana.
India, home to 1.46 billion people—17.78% of the global population—boasts a young workforce, with a median age of just 28.8. Approximately 63,000 Indians currently live in Russia, encompassing students, entrepreneurs, and laborers, per India’s Foreign Ministry.
The number of Indian students in Russia surged 34% in 2024 compared with 2023. Meanwhile, applications for Russian employment visas from Indian nationals have spiked sharply, with over 40,000 projected arrivals in 2025 across sectors including construction, agriculture, manufacturing, and logistics.
Jaishankar is in Russia to attend the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and to lay groundwork ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in December.
“The opening of the consulate [s] will give an impetus to enable and to strengthen the technological, scientific, economic, and trade collaboration between Indian and Russian industries,” Jaishankar said.
The establishment of the new consulates is part of India’s broader strategy to increase its diplomatic footprint across Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean. India already maintains consulates in St. Petersburg and Vladivostok, in addition to its embassy in Moscow.
Reports from Indian media indicate that New Delhi is negotiating a pact on migration aimed at safeguarding the rights of Indian workers in Russia. Earlier this year, India’s ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, confirmed that the two nations are actively discussing a Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement.
In line with these efforts, India plans to send skilled workers to Russia to strengthen trade and economic ties, according to a senior official from the southern state of Telangana.
India, home to 1.46 billion people—17.78% of the global population—boasts a young workforce, with a median age of just 28.8. Approximately 63,000 Indians currently live in Russia, encompassing students, entrepreneurs, and laborers, per India’s Foreign Ministry.
The number of Indian students in Russia surged 34% in 2024 compared with 2023. Meanwhile, applications for Russian employment visas from Indian nationals have spiked sharply, with over 40,000 projected arrivals in 2025 across sectors including construction, agriculture, manufacturing, and logistics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment