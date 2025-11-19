Nudj Health And Corewell Health Announce Ground-Breaking New Cost And Utilization Data Highlighting Significant Cost-Savings Of Its Whole-Person Care Model

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Results announced at the American College of Lifestyle Medicine Annual Conference in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nudj Health and Corewell Health today released new groundbreaking findings demonstrating substantial reductions in healthcare utilization and cost savings resulting from their three-year partnership together.

This announcement follows Corewell Health's earlier release of clinical outcome data from more than 3,000 patients who completed Nudj Health's Whole-Person Program. That report, available here , documented significant improvements in behavioral, metabolic, and functional health, including:



44% decrease in depression scores

39% reduction in anxiety scores

6% average weight loss

9% reduction in triglycerides and 7% reduction in total cholesterol 46% increase in daily exercise time



Today's update adds a new dimension: cost and utilization outcomes based on an analysis of patients who completed the program.

Key findings within twelve-month pre and post Nudj program completion data include:



73% reduction in encounter volume for mental health

68% reduction in encounter volume for obesity

38% reduction in encounter volume for diabetes

51% reduction in encounter volume for coronary heart disease

38% reduction in encounter volume for hypertension Direct cost savings, averaging ~$3,000 per patient for the health system in one year for those who participated in the program for more than 4 months.

“These results clearly show that whole-person, lifestyle-based care is not only clinically effective-it is financially transformative,” said Melissa Sundermann, DO, Medical Director, Lifestyle Medicine, Corewell Health.“This model meaningfully reduces avoidable utilization while improving quality of life, making it a powerful engine for high-value care.”

“We've now demonstrated what we have long known to be true. When we address the lifestyle and behavioral drivers of health, we don't just enhance wellbeing-we deliver immediate, measurable cost savings. These results make the case unmistakable: it's time for a new conversation in healthcare, one that rewards prevention, elevates teamwork, and embraces whole-person care as the foundation. The path forward is clear. What we need now is the collective will to make this the standard,” stated Padmaja Patel, MD, President, American College of Lifestyle Medicine & Chief Medical Officer, Nudj Health.

Nudj Health CEO Yuri Sudhakar added,“Corewell Health's results prove what the next era of healthcare needs: whole-person care that tackles the behavioral, social, and lifestyle factors driving chronic disease, delivered by coordinated teams over time. If per capita healthcare costs are approaching $15,000 per year, this represents a 20% reduction in cost. This is what reshapes cost curves, redefines quality, and finally makes value-based care work at scale. We will continue to capture real time health outcomes and cost savings data and report it. The future of risk-bearing care is already here-we're simply proving it.”

Together, the clinical and economic results offer one of the most comprehensive demonstrations to date of how lifestyle medicine and behavioral health integration can successfully scale inside a major health system.

Access the Previous Release

Full clinical outcomes report:

About Nudj Health

Nudj Health is a digital health company on a mission to tackle the root causes of chronic illness and improve patient healthspan by empowering clinicians and their patients. Nudj delivers whole person care services using lifestyle medicine interventions to improve cardiometabolic health and bring chronic disease into remission. Nudj's technology platform, connected devices, and interdisciplinary care team extends and amplifies clinicians' capability to deliver whole person care to their patients. For more information, visit

About Corewell Health

People are at the heart of everything we do, and the inspiration for our legacy of outstanding outcomes, innovation, strong community partnerships, philanthropy and transparency. Corewell Health is a not-for-profit health system that provides health care and coverage with an exceptional team of 60,000+ dedicated people-including more than 12,000 physicians and advanced practice providers and more than 16,000 nurses providing care and services in 21 hospitals, 300+ outpatient locations and several post-acute facilities-and Priority Health, a provider-sponsored health plan serving more than 1.3 million members. Through experience and collaboration, we are reimagining a better, more equitable model of health and wellness. For more information, visit corewellhealth.

Media Contacts:

Rick Abe

...

Alexis Bolo Neal

...

