Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Wreckage of Turkish Aircraft Transported to Türkiye for Investigation

2025-11-19 07:56:57
(MENAFN) Most of the remains of the C-130 military transport plane that crashed near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border have now been moved to Türkiye.

A “crash investigation team” was promptly established and dispatched to the site immediately following the accident, and it continues to carry out its duties.

After thorough inspections in the area, the aircraft debris was carefully loaded onto trucks. Currently, the bulk of the C-130’s wreckage has been transported to Türkiye.

The debris is set to be analyzed at the 2nd Air Maintenance Factory Directorate in Kayseri, located in central Anatolia, which functions under the Ministry of National Defense’s Military Factories Directorate.

At the same time, examination of the aircraft’s black box has commenced.

Authorities anticipate that the cause of the crash will become clear once the on-site inspections and black box decoding are finalized.

The crash investigation team is expected to maintain its work at the scene until the weekend.

The Turkish Air Force C-130 went down near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border on Nov. 11, tragically resulting in the deaths of all 20 personnel aboard.

National Defense Minister Yasar Guler informed reporters after a Cabinet meeting led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday that decoding the flight recorders and obtaining preliminary results will require at least two months.

