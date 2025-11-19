Surgical Lights Market Size To Hit USD 2.74 Billion By 2032 - SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Research by SNS Insider, the U.S. Surgical Lights Market is expected to reach USD 0.74 Billion by 2032, supported by increasing surgical volumes and rapid modernization of operating rooms. Austin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Surgical Lights Market was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.74 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 5.31% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The U.S. market was valued at USD 0.52 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise to USD 0.74 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.62%. Surgical lights are essential for creating clear, consistent, and accurate illumination in operating rooms. The market is expanding as hospitals increase the number of surgical procedures and replace outdated halogen systems with advanced LED platforms. Modern surgical lights support minimally invasive procedures, reduce shadows, improve color rendering, and integrate with digital OR technologies.

Demand for modern lighting systems is rising as healthcare facilities focus on efficiency, precision, and patient safety. LED based solutions deliver improved illumination, reduced heat output, longer operating life, and better integration with imaging and recording systems. Continued investment in OR modernization across developed and emerging markets contributes to market acceleration.

Technological Advancements in Surgical Lighting are Propelling the Market to Grow

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

The halogen light segment dominated the surgical lights market share in 2024 with a 56.21%, as it had a lower upfront cost and had been adopted for a long time in the history of healthcare facilities across regions, particularly in emerging countries. The LED lights segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period, as a result of their higher energy efficiency, longer operating life, and additional features to the performance, such as lower heat and more efficient color spectrum and shadow management.

By Application

The cardiac surgery segment dominated the surgical lights market in 2024 with a 33.2% market share. The large number of cardiovascular procedures conducted across the globe and the high requirement of accuracy and high-intensity lighting in these complex surgeries a significant factor driving the growth of this market segment. The neurosurgery segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the forecast years due to the growing inclination of neurosurgical procedures and the high requirement for ultra-precise visualization in sensitive brain and spinal procedures.

By End-use

The hospital operating rooms segment dominated the surgical lights market in 2024 with a 71.25% market share, as a large number of surgeries are carried out in hospitals, mainly in tertiary care and multi-specialty hospitals. The ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the global trend of shifting surgeries to outpatient and minimally invasive procedures.

Surgical Lights Market Segmentation

By Technology



LED lights Halogen Light

By Application



Cardiac Surgery

Neurosurgery

Gynecological Surgery

ENT Surgery Others

By End-use



Hospital Operating Rooms

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Regional Insights:

North America leads the surgical lights market with a 37.43% market share in 2024 due to a rising number of cases and high-volume procedures, and early adoption of new technologies such as LED surgical lights and integrated operating room systems.

The Asia Pacific surgical lights market is projected to register a significant growth rate, driven by growing healthcare expenditure, growing demand for high-quality surgical care, and the expansion of hospital infrastructure in this region, particularly in China, India, and Indonesia.

Recent Developments:



September 2024 – Getinge released the Maquet Ezea, a next-generation operating light that features necessary functions optimized for operating room (OR) personnel. Designed with longevity and usability in mind, the Maquet Ezea is crafted to adapt to changing risk management requirements while improving OR efficiency and lighting quality. November 2024 – Stryker, a leading global medical technology company, launched the Oculan Lighting Platform, a high-tech surgical lighting solution that provides uniform, high-quality light. The platform is intended to assist surgeons in staying focused and accurate, enabling best-in-class surgical outcomes during a range of procedures.

