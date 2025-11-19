Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait PM Congratulates Monaco On Nat'l Day


2025-11-19 07:03:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Wednesday, sent a cable of congratulations to the Prince of Monaco Albert II, on his country's national day. (end)

tm


MENAFN19112025000071011013ID1110366541



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search