Turkey kicks off first-ever E-Commerce Week in Istanbul on Friday
(MENAFN) Türkiye is set to hold its first-ever E-Commerce Week in Istanbul starting Friday, aiming to foster collaboration within the sector, highlight innovative solutions, and expand the economic and social impact of digital commerce.
The two-day event, organized by the Trade Ministry with support from the Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETID) and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB), will run from November 21-22 at the Istanbul Lütfi Kırdar Congress Center.
The program will bring together a wide range of stakeholders from the e-commerce ecosystem, including marketplaces, small and medium-sized enterprises, entrepreneurs, infrastructure providers, and logistics companies. Activities will include panels, masterclasses, workshops, exhibitions, experience zones, startup-to-business (S2B) meetings, and networking sessions. The event aims to shape Türkiye’s digital commerce vision by connecting industry professionals, investors, academics, public officials, and consumers.
Speakers will discuss success stories from Türkiye and abroad, entrepreneurial breakthroughs, AI-driven opportunities, and the broader impact of digital transformation.
Cagatay Yasin Karaboğa, head of the Trade Ministry’s Electronic Commerce Department, told Anadolu that rapid digitalization has transformed consumer and producer behaviors, enabling shopping “independent of time and place.” He emphasized that e-commerce provides equal opportunities for producers and highlighted the scale of Türkiye’s market: “When we look at 2024 statistics, Türkiye’s digital commerce ecosystem has a $90 billion volume. This $90 billion came from roughly 6 billion transactions, generated by 601,000 sellers.”
Karaboğa noted that the event will feature sellers, marketplaces, payment providers, logistics companies, and more, with numerous panels, workshops, exhibitions, and a shopping festival. For the first time, an awards ceremony will also recognize leading companies in the sector.
