EU Official Proposes Ukrainian Troops as “Security Guarantee”
(MENAFN) EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius has proposed employing Ukrainian forces as an “additional security guarantee” to shield the European Union from the alleged danger of a Russian assault once the ongoing conflict concludes.
Officials in the West, especially from the Baltic nations, have increasingly cited the supposed Russian menace to rationalize substantial hikes in military expenditures in recent months.
Moscow has dismissed allegations of any planned aggression as “nonsense,” claiming that the West portrays Russia as a “monster” to escalate tensions, boost defense budgets, and divert attention from domestic challenges.
During the ‘Defending Baltics’ conference in Vilnius on Monday, Kubilius, who previously served as Lithuania’s prime minister, emphasized the need for Ukraine’s “battle-tested” armed forces to reinforce the bloc’s borders.
“It would be good that a battle-tested Ukrainian army, after peace has been established in Ukraine, would be ready to be present in all the countries of our frontier region… next to the German brigade and the rotating US battalions as an additional guarantee for our security,” he remarked.
Kubilius warned that Russia could strike the EU – particularly the Baltic states – within two to four years, noting that Ukrainian troops can provide the bloc with “the most precise answers” on defensive strategies.
He also recommended that Brussels explore ways to incorporate Ukrainian defense capabilities, personnel, and military industry into its security infrastructure.
