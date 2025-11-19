403
UN Rapporteur Says EU Contributed to Palestine’s Crisis
(MENAFN) The UN’s special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories has once again voiced her disapproval of the European Union and its member nations, accusing them of implementing policies that she claims are facilitating the devastation of Palestine.
Speaking to journalists on Tuesday at the European Parliament in Brussels, Francesca Albanese asserted that the EU and its member states have fallen short of fulfilling their international responsibilities regarding Gaza and Palestine.
"It is a very grave situation that, particularly due to the objections of Germany and Italy, the suspension of the trade agreement (with Israel) has still not gone forward," she stated.
Highlighting ongoing interactions between the EU and Israel, which include the transfer of weapons and Israel’s involvement in the bloc’s Horizon Europe research program, Albanese emphasized that the problem is not merely the EU’s insufficiency in action.
Rather, she argued, "the EU, through its member states and policies, is aiding the destruction of Palestine."
"In my view, the situation is so dire that it is beyond comment," she added.
When asked about her stance on a two-state solution, Albanese stressed that political discussions about two states are meaningless unless the severe conditions faced by the Palestinian people are directly addressed.
"There is an ethnic cleansing in the West Bank that is almost unprecedented in the last 80 years, and with extraordinary violence," she warned.
