Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Delay: Trial-Ready Rakes Sent Back Over Quality Concerns

India's much-awaited Vande Bharat sleeper service has run into yet another delay. Despite completing high-speed trials, both newly built sleeper trainsets are heading back to BEML's Bengaluru facility for rectification work, pushing the launch further into uncertainty. The first sleeper rake, which cleared oscillation trials at 180 kmph in January, is already back at the BEML plant.

The second rake, which wrapped up its own 180 kmph trials just last week, is also being returned for corrective work. Officials say both rakes require "repairs and pending interior work" before they can be considered fit for passenger service.

Yet Another Missed Deadline

The sleeper variant of Vande Bharat was originally meant to debut in December 2024, but the project has repeatedly slipped past multiple deadlines. It is reportedly said that the launch will be pushed a little later, as both trainsets undergo rework.

The first rake had been stationed at a Northern Railway depot for over six months, waiting for interior corrections despite having completed all required trial runs.

ICF Flagged Over 100 Issues

During inspection, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) flagged 106 deficiencies that needed correction. Major concerns included:



Defective interior panels

Issues with passenger alarm systems

Pantry equipment glitches

Faulty toilet systems HVAC underperformance

While many of these issues have been addressed, several, particularly those affecting interiors and toilets, remain unresolved.

The second rake has also been handed a fresh list of deficiencies following an ICF inspection last week. BEML has been directed to fix the issues on priority and submit all necessary testing certificates.

Officials Push for Faster Fixes

"The deficiencies need to be addressed urgently, as they directly impact the rollout and validation of the new Vande Bharat sleeper service," an official familiar with the matter said.

High-Speed Trials Passed, But Interiors Still Lag

The sleeper trains use a propulsion system similar to the Medha-built Vande Bharat chair cars. Both rakes have demonstrated rock-solid performance at 180 kmph, but their interiors, crucial for long-distance overnight travel, are still not up to standard.

Launch Timeline Now Uncertain

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier promised that the first sleeper train would start operations within six months of March 2024. The prototype was unveiled on September 1, 2024, with assurances that services would begin within three months of trial completion.

With both rakes being sent back for corrections again, that commitment appears increasingly unlikely.

What We Know About the Vande Bharat Sleeper



Order placed: May 2023

Manufacturer: BEML

Total rakes ordered: 10

Coaches per rake: 16

Top testing speed: 180 kmph

Operational speed: 160 kmph Total berths: 823 (1AC, 2AC, 3AC)

These sleeper trains are designed to modernise overnight travel with better comfort, upgraded interiors, and faster journey times. However, their debut now depends on how quickly the remaining quality issues are resolved.