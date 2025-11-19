Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Strikes Residential Building In Semenivka, Chernihiv Region

Russian Drone Strikes Residential Building In Semenivka, Chernihiv Region


2025-11-19 02:06:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Telegram.

The attack caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

Read also: Russians attack Horodnia in Chernihiv region with drones, killing two women

As reported by Ukrinform, two women were killed in Horodnia, Chernihiv region, as a result of a Russian drone attack on the night of November 18.

Photo: SES

UkrinForm

