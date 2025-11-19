403
JOEL MEYEROWITZ, OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO PHOTOGRAPHY 2026
(MENAFN- Atteline) • A special presentation of Meyerowitz’s work, including new video and audio installations, to be shown at Somerset House, London from 17 April - 4 May 2026
• Meyerowitz to be recognised at the annual Awards ceremony in London on 16 April 2026
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, 18 NOVEMBER 2025 - Joel Meyerowitz is announced as the recipient of the prestigious Outstanding Contribution to Photography title of the Sony World Photography Awards 2026, which honours the people that have shaped the history of the medium. Meyerowitz is recognised for his diverse and expansive body of work, and its extraordinary influence on the visual vocabulary of photography.
Joel Meyerowitz’s practice is marked by his observant eye, finely tuned to the currents and textures of life. His work shows a fascination with life happening around him, and a remarkable instinct for framing images that are at once revealing and enigmatic, imbued with beauty and wit. Meyerowitz’s photographs direct the viewer’s gaze to the parallel and interconnected stories that define a moment. The subjects of his photographs are wide-ranging, from his iconic depictions of the bustle of city life, to his depictions of coastal life and the vast seascapes of Cape Cod, through to his pivotal series documenting all the work inside Ground Zero in the aftermath of 9/11, and his recent self-portraiture. Over the years, Joel Meyerowitz has captured the surprises that can be found by looking carefully at the scenes that surround us.
An early proponent of colour photography, Joel Meyerowitz was instrumental in bringing this method to widespread recognition and use, and is credited for expanding its global appreciation, establishing it as a fine art practice. His work since the early 1960s has made him a leading figure in the history of 20th century photography.
To mark the award, a special retrospective of works by Joel Meyerowitz will be shown at Somerset House, London, as part of the Sony World Photography Awards 2026 exhibition. This showcase offers an insight into the spirit and curiosity that has characterised his practice for the past six decades. Through video and audio installations, Meyerowitz invites visitors to see from his vantage point, recalling the sense of wonder he experienced seeing the scenes in his images for the first time. In several specially commissioned new video and audio installations created in collaboration with award-winning filmmaker Chris Ryan, the photographer reflects on the process of the making of specific images, as well as charting the trajectories of his life, tracing the steps and creative turning points that have led him to the current point. The exhibition will additionally present emblematic works from across Meyerowitz’s career including his early street photography from New York and his travels to Europe, his ‘field photographs,’ focused on the colours, objects and patterns across the frame, photographs from his time in Cape Cod, and his coverage of Ground Zero.
Born in New York City, USA in 1938, Joel Meyerowitz studied painting and medical drawing at Ohio State University before working as an advertising art director. After watching the Swiss-American photographer Robert Frank shoot an advertising project for him in 1962, Meyerowitz immediately quit his job and went out onto the streets with a borrowed camera and two rolls of colour film, and embarked on a career that would make an indelible mark on the medium. While his early work was in colour, he later added Black and White to his photography. Meyerowitz’s work forms an integral part of the American photographic canon – it has appeared in over 350 exhibitions in museums and galleries across the world, and has been published in 57 monographs.
Commenting on his acceptance of the award, Joel Meyerowitz says: ‘I am honoured to be selected as this year’s Outstanding Contribution to Photography recipient. The photographs I have made over the years show the world as I see it, and the moments of beauty, humour and fun that can be found everywhere, if we take the opportunity to look. I hope this exhibition will encourage visitors to look again at their surroundings and engage with all of the life that unfolds around them.’
The Outstanding Contribution to Photography award recognises the voices behind the most groundbreaking photographic work of our time. As its 19th recipient, Joel Meyerowitz joins a distinguished list of names including Mary Ellen Mark (2014), Martin Parr (2017), Graciela Iturbide (2021), Edward Burtynsky (2022), Sebastião Salgado (2024) and Susan Meiselas (2025).
Meyerowitz will be presented with his award at the annual gala ceremony in London on 16 April 2026, during an evening of celebrations where the overall winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2026 will be announced.
On the occasion of the exhibition a special talk with Joel Meyerowitz will take place on 21 April 2026. A limited number of combined exhibition and talk tickets will be available - register here to stay up to date.
