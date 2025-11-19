403
Putin meets Indian minister Jaishankar for SCO talks in Moscow
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin met Tuesday with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Moscow as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting.
The Kremlin released a video showing Putin and Jaishankar greeting each other before their talks, noting that several senior Russian officials, including presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, were present. It did not disclose details of the discussion.
Jaishankar arrived in Moscow on Monday for a three-day visit to take part in the SCO meeting held on Tuesday.
He also met Monday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, where the two discussed bilateral and global issues and reviewed preparations for an upcoming annual summit between their countries, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
The Indian minister later joined a meeting Tuesday between Putin and the heads of delegations attending the SCO gathering.
The talks come after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this month that Moscow is planning for Putin to visit India at the end of 2025, a trip he said Russia hopes will be “very meaningful.”
Lavrov told Jaishankar on Monday that the annual India–Russia summit will be held in New Delhi in three weeks.
