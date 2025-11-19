Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China’s Yuan Nudges Lower Against U.S. Dollar

2025-11-19 01:00:01
(MENAFN) China’s currency benchmark slipped on Wednesday, signaling continued caution in the country’s foreign-exchange markets. The central parity rate of the renminbi, or yuan, was set 16 pips weaker at 7.0872 per U.S. dollar, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The daily fixing serves as a key guide for trading, as the yuan is permitted to fluctuate by up to 2 percent on either side of that central rate during onshore sessions. Traders often view these movements as an indicator of official sentiment toward currency stability and capital flows.

Beijing’s reference rate is calculated each business day using a weighted average of quotations submitted by designated market makers before the interbank market opens. Analysts note that this mechanism allows the fixing to reflect both market demand and policy considerations, especially during periods of heightened global volatility.

The latest adjustment comes as investors closely monitor macroeconomic signals, offshore trading patterns, and the broader performance of the U.S. dollar, all of which continue to exert influence on the yuan’s trajectory.

