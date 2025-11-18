El Khatib Meets With ICC's Denton On Sidelines Of Bloomberg Summit

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Hassan El Khatib, has met with the head of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Johannesburg to discuss joint cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting between El Khatib and ICC Secretary General John W.H. Denton took place on the sidelines of the Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa summit.

El Khatib said that cooperation with the ICC, which is present in more than 170 countries, opens the door to expanding economic partnerships and supporting Egyptian companies in accessing new markets. He noted that Egypt has recently been working to enhance the integration of its investment and trade tracks.

The minister highlighted the importance of cooperation on the ICC's“Trade Routes Africa” project, which aims to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Africa. The project includes four main trade routes within the continent, one of which is the Cairo–Casablanca route, which he said provides significant opportunities to connect Egyptian companies with regional trade networks.

El Khatib stressed the need to define clear paths for cooperation with the ICC to support economic growth in Egypt, adding that the exchange of expertise would allow for the development of more effective mechanisms to support the private sector, especially in sectors capable of increasing added value and export-oriented production.

For his part, Denton expressed his appreciation for deepening cooperation with Egypt, which he described as one of the most pivotal markets in Africa. He said the ICC is ready to support joint initiatives aimed at enhancing the role of the private sector, expanding participation in regional value chains, and developing programmes to empower SMEs in the region.

The two sides agreed to continue coordination on issues of common interest and to develop executive mechanisms for the proposals discussed.