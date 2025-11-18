Matthew Mettiás Hawaii-Born Sound Artist, Poet, And Creative Technologist Emerges As A Global Voice For Healing, Culture, And New-Wave Sound Design

STANFORD, CA - November 18, 2025 - Hawaii-born, California-based sound artist, poet, composer, producer, and creative technologist, Matthew Mettias, is rapidly gaining international attention with a creative practice that blends island memory, cinematic sound, and ecopsychic healing. This month, his newest release reached #8 on Iceland's Top 100 Songs, marking a global breakthrough for the rising artist.

Raised in Honolulu and now a Stanford University alumnus, Mettias bridges his roots with forward-facing creative innovation-carving a path that sits at the intersection of art, mental health, culture, and technology. He is the reigning Mr. Philippines Hawai'i 2025 and a bilingual Egyptian-American actor acting in two films-including the Hawaiian feature“House of the Shark”-as well as multiple national TV commercials.

A sound artist shaping new emotional landscapes, Matthew Mettias weaves together island-soul textures, cinematic ambience, spoken-word performance, ecopsychic sound design, and field recordings from Hawai'i and California. His work has been described as emotionally atmospheric and spiritually tactile, guided by his personal mantra:“Forgive self, forgive others, move forward(s).” Behind the scenes, he has served as a ghostwriter, lyricist, and conceptual producer with Grammy-winning and Billboard Top 10 creatives, contributing to projects for artists such as Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Westside Boogie (Shady Records), Jidenna, Aloe Blacc, and Mike Posner.

Parallel to his artistic career, Mettias studies ecopsychotherapy and sustainability at Stanford University, researching how sound can shift emotional states, strengthen resilience, and reconnect people with place. His academic work focuses on resonance and somatic frequency, breath patterning and rhythmic regulation, ecological psychology, sound-driven mood stabilization, and Indigenous resilience frameworks. He is currently developing human-centered wellness technology that merges clinical design with sound engineering-bridging ancestral knowledge, modern neuroscience, and creative practice.

Recently featured in a Hawai'i television segment, Mettias discussed cultural identity, healing through creative practice, poetry as a framework for youth empowerment, and the power of sound and storytelling in building community resilience. The segment positioned him as a rising cultural voice for Pacific Islander youth, blending art, mental health, and spirituality with a grounded sense of community purpose.

His additional achievements reflect the breadth of his multidisciplinary path: he is ranked among rising global sound artists, a Stanford alumnus and Forbes-featured scholar, and a fashion model with runway, editorial, and billboard credits including Louis Vuitton in New York, Los Angeles, and London. As a recording artist, he collaborates within networks totaling more than one billion Spotify streams. A former Division I-AA rugby athlete at Stanford, he later competed in USA Rugby and surf qualifier circuits. With a social media reach of more than 300,000, he shares poetry, wellness insights, and creative storytelling, and is recognized for scoring in the top 1% globally on the SAT. Born November 16, 2000, the 25-year-old continues to expand his impact across art, mental health, technology, and cultural advocacy.

Matthew Mettias is a Hawai'i-born American sound artist, poet, composer, producer, and creative technologist whose work sits at the intersection of healing-centered sound design, cultural identity, and cinematic storytelling. His art explores memory, resilience, and renewal-bridging the textures of his island upbringing with psychological research and global creative influence.

