Canadian Net REIT Announces 2025 Third-Quarter Results

REIT also announces monthly distributions for Q1 2026 MONTRÉAL, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust ("Canadian Net" or the"REIT") (TSX-V: NET) today reported its results for the quarter ended September 30th, 2025 ("Q3 2025") and distributions for January, February and March 2026 ("Q1 2026"). "We're pleased with our continued momentum through the third quarter, marked by a 9% year-to-date increase in Normalized FFO per unit," said Kevin Henley, President and CEO."Canadian Net remains well-positioned in the current market, supported by our strong niche in necessity-based real estate, which has once again enabled us to maintain a 100% occupancy rate. Looking ahead, we remain committed to building on our portfolio strengths while actively evaluating potential accretive acquisition opportunities." RESULTS FOR Q3 2025 Canadian Net reported Funds from operations1 ("FFO") of $3.4 million, or $0.164 per unit, an increase of 20% compared to $2.8 million, or $0.137 per unit, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024"). Normalized FFO1 for the quarter, which adds back certain non-recurring items to better reflect operational performance, was $3.4 million, or $0.164 per unit, an increase of 12% compared to $3.0 million, or $0.147 per unit for Q3 2024. Rental income was $6.9 million in Q3 2025, an increase of 11.5% from Q3 2024. Net Operating Income1 ("NOI") in Q3 2025 was $5.0 million, an increase of 10.9% from Q3 2024, reflecting an increase in rental income due to property acquisitions. Rental income and NOI1 were also lower in Q3 2024 due to property dispositions. The REIT generated a net income attributable to unitholders of $2.9 million in Q3 2025 compared to a net income of $13.0 million in Q3 2024. RESULTS FOR THE 9-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 Canadian Net reported FFO1 of $10.2 million, or $0.494 per unit, an increase of 12% compared to $9.1 million, or $0.443 per unit for the 9-month period ended September 30, 2024. Normalized FFO1 for the period was $10.2 million, or $0.494 per unit, an increase of 9% compared to $9.3 million, or $0.453 per unit for Q3 2024. Rental income was $20.7 million for the 9-month period ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 6.8% from the same period in 2024. NOI1 over the 9-month period ended September 30, 2025 was $15.1 million, an increase of 6.3% from the same period in 2024, reflecting mainly an increase in rental income due to property acquisitions. The REIT generated a net income attributable to unitholders of $11.7 million for the 9-month period ended September 30, 2025 compared to a net income of $5.3 million for the same period last year. The increase in Normalized FFO1 is derived from higher rental income from property acquisitions and lower interest charges on credit facilities, partially offset by interest on mortgages from property acquisitions. The increase in NOI1 was mainly attributable to the increase in rental income from property acquisitions. Finally, the variance in net income attributable to unitholders is primarily attributable to the change in the fair value of investment properties. DISTRIBUTIONS Canadian Net announced that it will make monthly cash distributions of $0.02917 per unit, representing $0.35 per unit on an annualized basis, on January 30th, February 27th and March 31st, 2026, to unitholders of record on January 15th, February 13th and March 13th, 2026, respectively. The tables below represent other financial highlights and the reconciliations of certain non-IFRS measures for Q3 2025 and Q3 2024. This information should be read in conjunction with the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarters ended September 30th, 2025 and September 30th, 2024. SUMMARY OF SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

9 months

Periods ended September 30 2025 2024 Δ % Financial info Property rental income 20,651,186 19,337,096 1,314,090 7 % Net income and comprehensive income 11,690,874 5,315,339 6,375,535 120 % NOI (1) 15,055,315 14,166,312 889,003 6 % FFO (1) 10,168,070 9,102,645 1,065,425 12 % Normalized FFO (1) 10,168,070 9,310,559 857,511 9 % AFFO (1) 9,756,269 8,658,851 1,097,418 13 % EBITDA (1) 17,087,314 10,670,478 6,416,836 60 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 14,743,962 13,739,618 1,004,344 7 % Investment properties 291,142,734 267,378,220 23,764,514 9 % Adjusted investment properties (1) 341,092,506 317,006,824 24,085,682 8 % Total assets 316,821,303 293,510,295 23,311,008 8 % Mortgages 144,430,085 126,895,706 17,534,379 14 % Current portion of mortgages 12,706,069 16,136,371 (3,430,302 ) (21 %) Credit facilities 12,840,000 11,170,000 1,670,000 15 % Total convertible debentures 5,984,565 5,753,739 230,826 4 % Total equity 135,986,974 129,426,184 6,560,790 5 % Weighted average units o/s - basic 20,587,320 20,551,554 35,766 - Amounts on a per unit basis FFO(1) 0.494 0.443 0.051 12 % Normalized FFO (1) 0.494 0.453 0.041 9 % AFFO(1) 0.474 0.421 0.053 13 % Distributions 0.259 0.259 - - (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the sections“Non-IFRS financial measures”.



NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Trust's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In this press release, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Trust discloses and discusses certain non-IFRS financial measures: FFO, FFO per unit, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit, NOI, and Adjusted Investment Properties. These non-IFRS measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning, and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. Canadian Net has presented such non-IFRS measures as management of the Trust believes they are relevant measures of Canadian Net's underlying operating performance and debt management. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income, cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities, or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Trust's performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. Information appearing in this news release is a select summary of results. This news release should be read in conjunction with the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and MD&A for the Trust. Please refer to the "Non IFRS Financial Measures" section in Canadian Net's management's discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2025, available under Canadian Net's profile on SEDAR+ at for a full description of these measures and, where applicable, a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. Such explanation is incorporated by reference herein.

In addition, below are the reconciling tables for the non-IFRS measures used in this press release.

Reconciliation of Investment Properties to Adjusted Investment Properties

As at September 30 2025 2024 Δ Investment Properties Developed properties 291,142,734 267,378,220 9 % Joint Venture Ownership ( 1) Developed properties 48,641,089 47,075,565 3 % Properties under development 1,308,683 2,553,039 (49 %) Adjusted Investment Properties ( 2) 341,092,506 317,006,824 8 % (1) Represents Canadian Net's proportionate share (2) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section“Non-IFRS financial measures”



Results of Operations

3 months

9 months

Periods ended September 30 2025

2024

Δ 2025 2024 Δ Rental Income 6,916,249 6,203,561 712,688 20,651,186 19,337,096 1,314,090 Operating expenses (1,866,827 ) (1,650,928 ) (215,899 ) (5,595,871 ) (5,170,784 ) (425,087 ) Net Operating Income(1) 5,049,422 4,552,633 496,789 15,055,315 14,166,312 889,003 Share of net income from investments in joint ventures 453,043 1,866,458 (1,413,415 ) 788,403 1,577,879 (789,476 ) Change in fair values of investment properties (308,554 ) 9,045,962 (9,354,516 ) 2,869,132 (3,413,037 ) 6,282,169 Unit-based compensation (243,147 ) (312,572 ) 69,425 (820,548 ) (715,537 ) (105,011 ) Administrative expenses (257,339 ) (424,847 ) 167,508 (798,620 ) (960,487 ) 161,867 Financial expenses (1,834,618 ) (1,756,825 ) (77,793 ) (5,402,808 ) (5,339,791 ) (63,017 ) Net income attributable to unitholders 2,858,807 12,970,809 (10,112,002 ) 11,690,874 5,315,339 6,375,535 FFO(1) 3,377,871 2,808,963 20% 10,168,070 9,102,645 12% FFO per unit(1) 0.164 0.137 20% 0.494 0.443 12% Normalized FFO(1) 3,377,871 3,016,877 12% 10,168,070 9,310,559 9% Normalized FFO per unit(1) 0.164 0.147 12% 0.494 0.453 9% Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,597,637 20,561,060 36,577 20,587,320 20,551,554 35,766 (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section“Non-IFRS financial measures”



Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations

3 months

9 months

Periods ended September 30 2025

2024

Δ 2025

2024

Δ Net income attributable to unitholders 2,858,807 12,970,809 (10,112,002 ) 11,690,874 5,315,339 6,375,535 Δ in value of investment properties 308,554 (9,045,962 ) 9,354,516 (2,869,132 ) 3,413,037 (6,282,169 ) Δ in value of investment properties in joint ventures (32,637 ) (1,436,284 ) 1,403,647 526,196 (325,597 ) 851,793 Unit-based compensation 243,147 312,572 (69,425 ) 820,548 715,537 105,011 Δ fair value adjustments on derivative financial instruments - 6,454 (6,454 ) (416 ) (18,300 ) 17,884 Income taxes - 1,374 (1,374 ) - 2,629 (2,629 ) FFO(1) 3,377,871 2,808,963 20% 10,168,070 9,102,645 12% Sales tax expense(2) - 117,150 (117,150 ) - 117,150 (117,150 ) Mortgage early repayment fee - 90,764 (90,764 ) - 90,764 (90,764 ) Normalized FFO(1)(3) 3,377,871 3,016,877 12% 10,168,070 9,310,559 9% FFO per unit(1) 0.164 0.137 20% 0.494 0.443 12% Normalized FFO per unit(1) 0.164 0.147 12% 0.494 0.453 9% Distributions 1,802,544 1,773,437 29,107 5,352,607 5,317,702 34,905 Distributions per unit 0.086 0.086 - 0.259 0.259 - FFO per unit(1) - after distributions 0.078 0.051 53% 0.235 0.184 28% Normalized FFO per unit(1) - after distributions 0.078 0.061 28% 0.235 0.194 21% Distributions as a % of FFO(1) 52% 63% (11%) 52% 58% (6%) Distributions as a % of Normalized FFO(1) 52% 59% (7%) 52% 57% (5%) Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,597,637 20,561,060 36,577 20,587,320 20,551,554 35,766 (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section“Non-IFRS financial measures”

(2) Sales tax expense related to input tax credits previously claimed on certain payments as well as related interest and penalties. Refer to Risks related to certain tax matters section.

(3) Normalized FFO adds back one-time sales tax expense related to input tax credits previously claimed on certain payments as well as related interest and penalties and mortgage early repayment fees. Refer to sections“Non-IFRS financial measures” and“Risks related to certain tax matters section”.



Adjusted Funds from Operations

3 months

9 months

Periods ended September 30 2025

2024

Δ 2025

2024

Δ FFO (1) 3,377,871 2,808,963 568,908 10,168,070 9,102,645 1,065,425 Straight-line rent adjustment(2) (40,653 ) 8,696 (49,349 ) (124,845 ) (87,864 ) (36,981 ) Maintenance/cap-ex on existing properties (110,277 ) (91,592 ) (18,685 ) (286,956 ) (355,930 ) 68,974 AFFO(1) 3,226,941 2,726,067 18 % 9,756,269 8,658,851 13% AFFO per unit(1) 0.157 0.133 18 % 0.474 0.421 13% Distributions per unit 0.086 0.086 - 0.259 0.259 - AFFO per unit(1) - after distributions 0.071 0.047 51 % 0.215 0.162 33% Distributions as a % of AFFO(1) 55% 65% (10%) 55% 62% (7%) Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,597,637 20,561,060 36,577 20,587,320 20,551,554 35,766 (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section“Non-IFRS financial measures” (2) Adjusted for the proportionate share of equity-accounted investments



Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA

3 months

9 months

Periods ended September 30 2025

2024

Δ 2025

2024

Δ Net income attributable to unitholders 2,858,807 12,970,809 (10,112,002 ) 11,690,874 5,315,339 6,375,535 Net interest expense 1,832,177 1,748,390 83,787 5,396,440 5,352,510 43,930 Income taxes - 1,374 (1,374 ) - 2,629 (2,629 ) EBITDA(1) 4,690,984 14,720,573 (10,029,589 ) 17,087,314 10,670,478 6,416,836 Δ in value of investment properties 308,554 (9,045,962 ) 9,354,516 (2,869,132 ) 3,413,037 (6,282,169 ) Δ in value of investment properties in joint ventures (32,637 ) (1,436,284 ) 1,403,647 526,196 (325,597 ) 851,793 Δ in value of convertible debentures - 6,454 (6,454 ) (416 ) (18,300 ) 17,884 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 4,966,901 4,244,781 17% 14,743,962 13,739,618 7% Interest expense 1,900,199 1,834,160 66,039 5,634,008 5,659,707 (25,699 ) Principal repayments 1,277,812 1,222,083 55,729 3,741,891 3,506,413 235,478 Debt service requirements 3,178,011 3,056,243 4% 9,375,899 9,166,120 2% Interest coverage ratio based on adjusted EBITDA(1) 2.6x 2.3x 0.3x

2.6x 2.4x 0.2x Debt service coverage based on adjusted EBITDA(1) 1.6x 1.4x 0.2x

1.6x 1.5x 0.1x (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section“Non-IFRS financial measures”



EARNINGS WEBCAST

Canadian Net will host a webcast on November 19th, at 9:00 a.m. (EST) to discuss the results.

The link to join the webcast is the following:

About Canadian Net – Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high-quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains forward-looking statements and information as defined by applicable securities laws. Canadian Net warns the reader that actual events may differ materially from current expectations due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in such statements. Among these include the risks related to economic conditions, the risks associated with the local real estate market, the dependence on the financial condition of tenants, the uncertainties related to real estate activities, the changes in interest rates, the availability of financing in the form of debt or equity, the effects related to the adoption of new IFRS standards, as well as other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Canadian Net with securities regulators, including the management report. Canadian Net does not update or modify its forward-looking statements even if future events occur or for any other reason unless required by law or any regulatory authority.

