Powell Industries Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results



Revenues of $298 million increased 8%;

Gross profit of $94 million, or 31.4% of revenue, increased 16%;

Net income of $51 million, or $4.22 per diluted share, increased 12%;

New orders(1) totaled $271 million, an increase of 1%;

Backlog(2) as of September 30, 2025 totaled $1.4 billion, an increase of 3%;

Cash and short-term investments as of September 30, 2025 totaled $476 million. Completed the acquisition of Remsdaq Ltd., a U.K.-based manufacturer of SCADA Remote Terminal Units for electrical substation control and automation in generation, transmission and distribution.



Full Year Key Highlights:



Revenues totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of 9%;

Gross profit of $324 million, or 29.4% of revenue, increased 19%;

Net income of $181 million, or $14.86 per diluted share, increased 21%; New orders totaled $1.2 billion, an increase of 9%.

Brett A. Cope, Powell's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated,“Our fourth quarter marked a solid finish to another record year for Powell. We delivered gross profit dollar growth of 16% on revenue growth of 8%, which is a testament to the ongoing high levels of execution across our manufacturing footprint. This culminated in record quarterly earnings per share of $4.22. Our order intake of $271 million was well-balanced across markets and the commercial momentum continues as we enter Fiscal 2026. We also closed our acquisition of Remsdaq, which will allow us to scale a highly competitive and margin-accretive electrical automation solution to meet a growing and underserved demand in the markets where we compete. I'd like to thank the entire Powell team for their commitment to our customers and for another incredible year, helping to further our unique position as a supplier of critical electrical distribution solutions to a growing array of applications.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Revenues totaled $298.0 million, an increase of 8% compared to $275.1 million in the prior year, and an increase of 4% compared to $286.3 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025. The growth compared to the prior year was driven by higher revenue levels from the Electric Utility and Light Rail Traction Power markets, which grew by 100% and 85%, respectively, partially offset by lower revenue levels in the Oil & Gas and Petrochemical markets, which declined by 10% and 25%, respectively, as well as a 9% decline in revenue in the Commercial & Other Industrial market.

Gross profit of $93.5 million, or 31.4% of revenue, increased 16% compared to $80.4 million, or 29.2% of revenue, in the prior year and increased 6% from $87.9 million, or 30.7% of revenue, in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025. The improvement compared to the prior year was primarily due to favorable volume leverage and strong project execution, while continuing to operate in a stable pricing environment.

New orders totaled $271 million compared to $267 million in the prior year and $362 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025. Order activity was well-balanced across our markets and was led by the Electric Utility and Commercial & Other Industrial markets.

Backlog totaled $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2025, a decrease of 2% compared to backlog as of June 30, 2025, and an increase of 3% compared to backlog as of September 30, 2024.

Net income of $51.4 million, or $4.22 per diluted share, increased 12% compared to $46.1 million, or $3.77 per diluted share, in the prior year, and increased 7% compared to $48.2 million, or $3.96 per diluted share, in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025.

Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results

Revenues totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of 9% compared to $1.0 billion in the prior year. The growth was primarily driven by higher revenue levels within the Electric Utility and Commercial & Other Industrial sectors, which grew 50% and 19%, respectively, as well as an increase of 87% in the Light Rail Traction Power market. This was partially offset by revenue declines in the Oil & Gas and Petrochemical markets of 3% and 19%, respectively, compared to Fiscal 2024.

Gross profit of $324.4 million, or 29.4% of revenues, increased 19% compared to $273.1 million, or 27.0% of revenues, in Fiscal 2024. The improvement in gross margin was driven by the same factors mentioned above.

New orders totaled $1.2 billion and increased 9% compared to net new orders of $1.1 billion in Fiscal 2024. The increase was driven by higher levels of order activity across our Oil and Gas, Electric Utility, and Light Rail Traction Power markets, partially offset by lower order activity in the Petrochemical market.

Net income of $180.7 million, or $14.86 per diluted share, increased 21% compared to $149.8 million, or $12.29 per diluted share, in Fiscal 2024.

Cope added,“We remain encouraged as our funnel of opportunities across our markets remains very strong as we enter Fiscal 2026. Customer activity in the data center market remains highly encouraging as opportunities are growing in both size and volume as we expand our presence in this strategic market for Powell. Commercial activity continues to also enhance expanded opportunities in the Utility sector which continues to be a strong strategic focus for the entire company. Meanwhile, order outlook for our Oil & Gas market also remains positive, driven by our expectation for a strong and extended cycle of LNG activity which could persist across the back half of this decade based on current application activity and identified work. We are making the investments today to support this outlook, as our recently announced capacity expansion at our Jacintoport manufacturing facility is well underway and expected to be completed in the second half of Fiscal 2026.”

OUTLOOK

Commenting on the Company's outlook, Michael Metcalf, Powell's Chief Financial Officer, said,“We are very pleased with our financial performance in Fiscal 2025 as well as the composition, margin profile and schedule of our current backlog. This, combined with our expectation for continued strong order activity across the largest markets we serve, leave us confident in our ability to deliver another year of solid financial results in Fiscal 2026. Notwithstanding the typical softness due to seasonality in our Fiscal first quarter, we believe that on a total year basis, the margin profile recognized in fiscal 2025 is sustainable as we enter Fiscal 2026, as the pricing environment remains stable and we continue to efficiently execute and close out projects in our backlog, supporting our outlook for a successful Fiscal 2026.”

CONFERENCE CALL

