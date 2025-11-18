Foreign Minister Nyanti Briefs Diplomatic Corps On Liberia's Preparedness For United Nations (UN) Security Council Non-Permanent Seat

Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, on Thursday, November 13, 2025, convened a high-level meeting with members of the diplomatic corps accredited near Monrovia to brief them on Liberia's ongoing preparations and aspirations for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the period 2026–2027.

Welcoming Ambassadors, Heads of Mission, and Chargés d'Affaires, Minister Nyanti expressed profound appreciation for the support and cooperation that the diplomatic community continues to extend to Liberia's development and peacebuilding efforts. She underscored that Liberia's election to the Security Council reflects both its historical legacy as a founding member of the United Nations and its enduring commitment to global peace, multilateralism, and international cooperation. She affirmed that Liberia is fully prepared to assume its first full mandate at the UNSC.

Minister Nyanti shared Liberia's thematic focus on the nexus between climate, natural resources and conflict, women peace and security, UNSC reforms as well as dealing with regional blocs such as the MRU, AES and youth peace and security.

“Liberia's vision for its tenure on the UN Security Council is to amplify Africa's voice, strengthen ECOWAS representation, and promote collaborative solutions to the challenges confronting our continent,” Minister Nyanti stated.“We recognize that conflicts across Africa are complex and interconnected, and Liberia intends to contribute to sustainable peace by addressing their root causes through dialogue, diplomacy, and inclusive governance.”

The Minister also highlighted the need for capacity building and institutional strengthening to enhance Liberia's readiness for effective participation at the Security Council. She called on friendly nations and development partners to continue supporting Liberia in building the technical and diplomatic expertise necessary for the country to serve meaningfully during its tenure.

Minister Nyanti further noted that Liberia's approach to global engagement is anchored in shared humanistic values, emphasizing respect for human rights, conflict prevention, and humanitarian cooperation. She reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to working with all partners to promote international peace and security, guided by principles of justice, equity, and respect for state sovereignty.

“Our aspiration is not just to sit at the table but to bring meaningful perspectives rooted in Liberia's own history of peacebuilding, resilience, and reconciliation to discussions that shape global stability,” she added.

In response, the Doyen of the Diplomatic Corps, H.E. Amb. Beng'yela A. Gang, Ambassador of the Republic of Cameroon to LIberia, speaking on behalf of the assembled ambassadors, commended Liberia for its proactive diplomacy and reaffirmed the collective willingness of the diplomatic community to support Liberia's efforts. He described Liberia's prospective presence on the Security Council as timely and commendable, noting that the country's post-conflict recovery and consistent advocacy for peace make it a credible voice on matters of security, democracy, and development.

“We thank the Government and people of Liberia for their continued engagement and leadership in regional and global affairs,” Amb. Gang said.“The diplomatic community stands ready to explore ways to assist Liberia at the Security Council and in strengthening its institutional capacity.”

The meeting concluded with renewed assurances of partnership and collaboration, as Liberia continues to consolidate its diplomatic engagements ahead of the 2026 UN Security Council non-permanent seat.

