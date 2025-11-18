Can Embassies Block Justice? Inside Peru's Battle Over Betssy Chávez

403
Can Embassies Block Justice? Inside Peru's Battle Over Betssy Chávez
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On a quiet residential street in Lima, a single diplomatic house now sums up years of political chaos. Inside Mexico's embassy, former Peruvian prime minister Betssy Chávez is living under asylum.
Outside, Peru's authorities insist she should be in court, not behind a foreign flag. Chávez is accused of helping then-president Pedro Castillo when he tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree in December 2022.
The attempt collapsed within hours, Castillo was arrested, and prosecutors opened a rebellion case that could send key figures to prison for decades. For many Peruvians, that day was not a romantic uprising but a clumsy attempt to break the constitutional order.
After spending time in pre-trial detention and then under restrictions, Chávez quietly entered Mexico's embassy and requested protection. Mexico granted asylum, arguing that she faces political persecution.
That move crossed a red line in Lima. Peru broke diplomatic relations, expelled Mexico's top envoy and accused the Mexican government of interfering in its internal affairs.
Asylum Fight Tests Latin America's Rules and the Limits of Immunity
The immediate fight is over one document: a safe-conduct pass that would allow Chávez to leave the country. Peru has now decided to delay any decision and instead take the issue to the Organization of American States, asking partners to revisit the region's 1954 asylum convention.
Behind the legal language lies a simple fear in Lima and other capitals: that embassies are turning into escape hatches for powerful figures who do not want to answer to independent judges.
Authorities argue that the label“political asylum” is being stretched to cover corruption cases, failed power grabs and ordinary criminal charges.
For expats and foreign readers, this is more than a local quarrel. It is a test of whether Latin American democracies can enforce the rules even when those in trouble have friends in other governments.
If asylum becomes a shortcut out of legal trouble, public trust in institutions erodes further. If, instead, the Chávez case forces clearer limits on who can claim protection, it could quietly strengthen the region's fragile rule of law.
