Texas Designates Muslim Brotherhood And CAIR As Terrorist Groups Citing Terror Cases
The order bars the groups from purchasing land in Texas and authorizes the state attorney general to sue to halt their operations.State cites global links and US cases
Abbott's proclamation accuses the Muslim Brotherhood of promoting violent jihad and supporting terrorist affiliates abroad. It also cites US court findings, including the Holy Land Foundation terrorism-financing case, to argue that CAIR had associations with Hamas.
The document draws on statements by Brotherhood leaders and designations by countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Austria, and the UAE, which have previously restricted or banned Brotherhood-linked entities.Allegations against CAIR
The governor's order asserts that:
CAIR originated as part of a US-based Hamas support network
FBI severed formal ties with the organization in 2008
CAIR leaders and former members have faced terrorism-related convictions over the past two decades
It further references remarks by CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad, including his controversial 2023 comments regarding Hamas's October 7 attack.Legal impact in Texas
Under the designation:
The organizations and individuals“promoting or aiding” them face heightened civil and criminal penalties
Texas can seek injunctions to shut down their activities
The groups are prohibited from purchasing or acquiring land under Texas Property Code provisions
Any Texas land acquired in violation of the order will require mandatory divestiture
Abbott noted that the action follows consultation with the state's Department of Public Safety and the Homeland Security Council.Context of recent Texas legislation
The proclamation references several laws Abbott signed in recent years, including:
A 2017 law prohibiting enforcement of foreign laws, including Sharia
A 2023 act strengthening tools to combat foreign terrorist organizations
Multiple 2025 measures restricting land purchases by foreign adversaries and banning exclusive residential compounds
