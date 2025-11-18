18 November 2025

Schometer, an academic evaluation platform developed by the London-based EdTech company PagePeek, has been listed as a finalist for the Bett Awards 2026 in the Ahead by Bett – Further & Higher Education Technology category. It is a recognition that places it among some of the most closely watched innovations in the sector this year.

The Bett Awards, regarded as one of the most established indicators of progress in global education technology, received submissions from a large field of international entrants. Only a relatively limited number advanced to finalist status, reflecting the competitive nature of the proceAI in academic evaluation gains institutional attentionss.



Schometer has drawn increasing interest from universities and research-led institutions for its structured approach to academic assessment. Unlike generic automated scoring tools, the system incorporates linguistic analysis, academic-level calibration and rubric-aligned evaluation, aiming to offer more consistency and clarity in marking.

The platform's development builds on PagePeek's earlier research model, AI Professor. The current version is positioned as a dual-purpose system serving both educators and students.

Level-specific evaluation for undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and journal writing

Transparent, multi-dimensional feedback rather than single-score output

Support for institutional rubrics and discipline-specific criteria

Cloud or on-premise deployment aligned with data-sovereignty requirements A GDPR-compliant privacy policy that excludes student submissions from model training

Sector analysts note that Schometer's rise reflects a broader institutional shift toward responsible AI: tools that support academic judgement without diminishing academic standards or human oversight.

The Bett Awards have become a benchmark for identifying technologies likely to influence mainstream institutional adoption. Products that reach the finalist stage often indicate emerging directions in transitional innovation.

Market observers say that PagePeek's appearance on this year's list indicates a growing appetite for AI-supported feedback systems that address both workload pressures and the demand for transparent evaluation.

Although PagePeek operates on a smaller scale than many multinational EdTech firms, its placement within the finalist cohort has been viewed as notable for an emerging company.

Schometer will be available for demonstration at Bett UK 2026, held from 21–23 January 2026 at ExCeL London.

Hall North & South, Stand SM92

Visitors will be able to preview system capabilities, observe live demonstrations and discuss institutional partnership models.

Schometer is an AI-assisted platform designed for academic evaluation and feedback in higher education and academic journals. It provides multi-layered assessments intended to support student development and improve marking consistency within academic departments.

PagePeek develops responsible, human-centred AI tools for global education. Its work focuses on academic integrity, transparent design and scalable support for universities and research organisations.

