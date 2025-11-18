Anyone Who Takes 'Pride In Bharat' Is Hindu: Bhagwat

File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Guwahati- RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said anyone who takes“pride in Bharat” is a Hindu.

Interacting with noted persons in Guwahati, Bhagwat claimed that 'Hindu' is not merely a religious term but a civilisational identity rooted in thousands of years of cultural continuity.

“Bharat and Hindu are synonymous. India does not need an official declaration to be a 'Hindu rashtra'. Its civilisational ethos already reflects it,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhagwat said RSS was not created to oppose or harm anyone but to focus on character-building and contribute to making India a global leader.

“The methodology to unite Bharat amidst diversity is called the RSS,” he said.

Addressing concerns about“demographic changes” in Assam, Bhagwat called for confidence, vigilance, and firm attachment to one's land and identity.

He spoke about issues such as illegal infiltration, the need for a balanced population policy including a three-child norm for Hindus, and the importance of resisting divisive religious conversions.