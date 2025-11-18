Couple Among Five Drug Peddlers Arrested In J & K

Representational Photo

Jammu- Five alleged drug peddlers, a couple, were arrested along with narcotic substances from different places in Jammu, Udhampur and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Amjad Khan alias Taiya and his wife Shamshad Akhter alias Putti were apprehended from a suspected drug hotspot in Sakinderpur Kothey area of Jammu's Bishnah, a police spokesperson said.

He said 22.45 grams of heroin were recovered from their possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manohar Lal, a resident of Paddar area of Kishtwar, was nabbed along with 422.90 grams of charas during vehicle checking at Udhampur's Jakhani, the spokesperson said, adding that Lal was riding a motorcycle and was on way to Jammu when he was intercepted by police.

Another drug peddler, Sunil Kumar, was arrested after 472.27 grams of charas was seized from his bag during checking at Tikri in Udhampur, he said.