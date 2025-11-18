Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Methanex Corporation

Methanex Corporation


2025-11-18 03:13:09
Methanex Corporation: Announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.185 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2025, to holders of common shares of record on December 17, 2025. Methanex Corporation shares T are trading down $0.87 at $49.29.

Baystreet.ca

