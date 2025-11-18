Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:09 AM EST - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust: And Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust today provided an office leasing update for The Well in Toronto.A Canadian company has agreed to lease 124,235 square feet of office space on the third through sixth floors of 460 Front Street West, an office building at The Well, for a term expiring May 31, 2037. The company will be entitled to exclusive rooftop signage on 460 Front West facing south. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are trading down $0.02 at $18.77.

Baystreet.ca

